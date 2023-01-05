Raimi, Astin, ‘Mandalorian,’ ’Harry Potter’ Q&As Among Top Programming at FAN EXPO New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, USA, 2023-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — From celebrity Q&As to industry, cosplay, gaming, anime and entertaining, informative sessions from all areas of pop culture, FAN EXPO New Orleans presents its collection of nearly 150 programing panels and meetups during the event, Friday through Sunday, January 6-8 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. There’s truly something for every fan and every taste every hour of the show into the evening throughout all three days of the convention, right until Sunday’s 5 p.m. finish.

FAN EXPO New Orleans celebrity guests like Sam Raimi (Spider-Man, The Evil Dead franchise); Matthew Lewis (“Neville Longbottom”) and Bonnie Wright (“Ginny Weasley”) of the Harry Potter franchise; Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian,” “Breaking Bad”); Carl Weathers (“The Mandalorian,” “Predator”); Sean Astin (Lord of the Rings, The Goonies); Henry Winkler (“Happy Days,” “Barry”); Emily Swallow (“The Mandalorian,” “Supernatural”) and many others will conduct interactive sessions with fans, headlining the thorough slate.

There are dozens of informative, entertaining panels by superstar creators as well as cosplay, gaming, trivia, film, horror and other pop culture themed sessions.

Fans can review the entire event schedule at https://fanexpohq.com/fanexponeworleans/schedule/. Most panels are free with event admission. Just a few of the highlights include:

Friday:

• 4 p.m., Ghosts of New Orleans: A Haunted City, Theater #7

• 5 p.m., Being Bulma with Monica Rial, Theater #6

• 5 p.m., Heyyyyyy! It’s Henry Winkler, Main Theater, Hall I

• 5:15 p.m., Creating A New Universe: World Building with Lani Sarem, Theater #3

• 7 p.m., Light it Up! Strangecat’s Guide to Cosplay Electronics, Theater #4

Saturday:

• 10:45 a.m., Star Trek Retrospective, Theater #5

• 11 a.m., From Concept to Cosplay: A Beginner’s Guide to Costume Construction, Theater #4

• 11 a.m., This is the Way with Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers and Emily Swallow, Main Theater, Hall I

• 11:30 a.m., I’m No Hero with David Hayter, Theater #2

• 12:15 p.m., I’m No Jedi with Ashley Eckstein, Matt Lanter and James Arnold Taylor, Main Theater, Hall I

• 12:45 p.m., The Voices in my Head with Billy West, Theater #2

• 1 p.m., Overlook Film Festival Shorts Program #1, Theater #7

• 1:30 p.m., Hit it with Anson Mount and Ethan Peck, Main Theater, Hall I

• 2 p.m., Plus Ultra! The My Hero Academia Voice Actors Panel with Chris Wehkamp, Josh Grelle, Leah Clark, Luci Christian and Monica Rial

• 2:15 p.m., Spider-Man Psychology – Untangling Webs with Terry Kavanagh, Theater #3

• 3 p.m., The Man without Fear with Royce Johnson and Klaus Janson, Creator Stage, Hall J

• 3 p.m., Exclusive Sneak Peek: SyFy’s “The Ark” with special guests Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner

• 4 p.m., Master of the Multiverse with Sam Raimi, Main Theater, Hall I

• 4:30 p.m., Worst Case Ontario with the Trailer Park Boys, Theater #2

• 5:15 p.m., FAN EXPO New Orleans Cosplay Craftsmanship Cup, Main Theater, Hall I

• 8 p.m., Rocky Horror Picture Show Shadowcast, Theater #7 (addl. ticket required)

Sunday:

• 11 a.m., 10 Points to Gryffindor with Matthew Lewis and Bonnie Wright, Main Theater, Hall I

• 11:15 a.m., Doctor Who Psychology: Times Change with Dr. Travis Langley, Eric Bailey and more, Theater #3

• 11:30 a.m., More than this Provincial Life with Paige O’Hara, Theater #2

• Noon, Not Just Naruto! Meet Maile Flanagan, Theater #6

• 12:15 p.m. The Pros and Cons of Launching your first Kickstarter, with comic book creators Paulo De Freitas Jr and Carlos Mendieta, Theater #3

• 12:15 p.m., There’s Some Good in this World with Sean Astin, Main Theater, Hall I

• 1 p.m., Attack on Armin! Titans and More with Josh Grelle, Theater #6

• 1 p.m., Sean Chandler talks about: How to Create a Successful YouTube Channel, Creator Stage, Hall J

• 2 p.m., Part of Your World with Jodi Benson, Theater #2

• 2:45 p.m., Disney Fanatic Trivia, Theater #5

• 3:45 p.m., Tales of Fists and Fireballs: An Analysis of Fighting Game Storylines, Theater #5

• 4 p.m., This is Music with Joseph Quinn, Grace Van Dien and Raphael Luce, Main Theater, Hall I

