Goal Setting Workshop Says 92% of People Without Smart Goals Fail to Keep New Year Resolutions

Denver, Colorado, USA, 2023-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — As the new year approaches, many people reflect on the past year and set goals for the coming year. Setting smart goals can help them achieve their resolutions and make meaningful progress toward their long-term aspirations.

A smart goal is specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound. By following these guidelines, one can create goals that are clear, actionable, and achievable, setting ourselves up for success.

Here are some tips for setting smart goals to help them achieve their new year resolutions:

Be specific: Instead of setting a vague goal like “lose weight,” specify how much weight one wants to lose and by when.

Make it measurable: Use numbers or other quantifiable metrics to track progress. For example, “lose 10 pounds in three months” is a measurable goal.

Make it achievable: Don’t set goals that are unrealistic or impossible to achieve. Start small and work way up to larger goals.

Make it relevant: Make sure goal aligns with values and long-term goals. If it doesn’t, one may lose motivation along the way.

Set a time frame: Give a deadline to work toward. This helps create a sense of urgency and keeps people on track.

By setting smart goals, people can take control of their lives and make meaningful progress towards their aspirations. Whether the resolution is to lose weight, save money, or learn a new skill, setting smart goals can help people achieve their dreams in the new year.

It is difficult to determine an exact percentage of people who fail to keep their new year’s resolutions, as different studies have found varying results. Some research suggests that a high percentage of people fail to follow through on their resolutions. For example, a study by the University of Scranton found that only 8% of people achieve their new year’s resolutions.

Other research suggests that a smaller percentage of people fail to follow through on their resolutions. For example, a study by the Statistic Brain Research Institute found that about 50% of people make new year’s resolutions, but only about 8% are successful in achieving them.

There are many factors that can contribute to the success or failure of new year’s resolutions, including the level of commitment, the type of goal, and the strategies used to achieve the goal. Some people may be more successful at achieving their resolutions because they set specific, achievable goals and use effective strategies to stay motivated and on track.

Overall, it is important to recognize that achieving new year’s resolutions can be challenging and it is normal to face setbacks along the way. The key is to be persistent and to adapt the goals and strategies as needed to stay on track and make progress towards ones aspirations.

About Super Mike Allen Marketing

Super Mike Allen Marketing is a Company built on helping people achieve their new year resolutions with smart goals. It is my goal to help as many people as possible to fulfill their goals for the new year. 92% of people fail to keep their resolutions for a year, and Super Mike Allen Marketing aims to change that. More people should be able to keep their goal, but many just simply lack the skillset and that is where I come in to help. 2023 will be everyone’s greatest year for success with smart goals and Super Mike Allen Marketing.