Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Segmentation, Analysis by Recent Trends and Development till 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Jan 09, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Nitrogenous Fertilizer Industry Overview

The global nitrogenous fertilizer market size was valued at USD 57.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% in terms of revenue from 2022 to 2030.

The growth is attributed to the increasing popularity of agriculture on a commercial level across the world. There has been a rising demand for nitrogenous fertilizers from the agriculture industry for providing appropriate nutrition to the various food crops, thereby improving their yield. Agricultural commodities including vegetables, fruits, cotton, and cereals are crucial areas of application for these fertilizers. The production capacity of the crops is broadly affected by variations in climatic conditions, thereby changing the supply and demand of crops according to different seasons. The fertilizers are crucial ingredients utilized in agricultural practice for enhancing crop growth. A large number of crops cultivated across the world use fertilizers.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market

Nitrogen is some of the crucial nutrients necessary for the growth of plants. It is naturally available in the atmosphere, although, very few plants are able to absorb it. Thus, it is synthetically supplied to the plants in the form of nitrogenous fertilizers. The product is offered in the global market in various forms including calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulfate, ammonia, and others, with different proportions of the nutrient values. The aforementioned products help to regulate the growth of the plants for faster yield and also provide a better texture.

Hydrogen and nitrogen are the crucial raw materials utilized in the manufacturing process of the product. The primary nutrient used in the fertilizers is nitrogen, and plants require it in large quantities. It plays a significant role in the photosynthesis process, thereby allowing plants to produce their food by using sunlight. Also, it is necessary for nearly every aspect of plant physiology. Nitrogen deficiency in plants can lead to the development of yellow leaves and poor growth. However, a surplus quantity of nitrogen in the fertilizers can result in enormous vegetative growth in crops, at the expense of fruiting and flowering.

Emerging economies across the globe are now comprehending the significance of using the product in the production of agricultural products. The farmers from the developing countries, including India, China, Rwanda, and Uganda, are receiving knowledge regarding the appropriate usage of chemicals. Furthermore, local manufacturers are involved in giving sales services regarding the technologies as well as crop nutritional requirements. Companies are also involved in educating the users about the potential harm that can be caused by surfeit usage of fertilizers and also their appropriate storage & disposal methods.

Several institutions around the globe are getting involved in spreading awareness concerning the usage of products that are advantageous for improving agricultural yield. They include Global Alliance for Climate-Smart Agriculture (GACSA) and the International Fertilizer Development Center (IFDC). A similar type of initiative is leading to a growth in the consumption of the product across the globe.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Agrochemicals & Fertilizers Industry Research Reports.

Biorationals Market – The global biorationals market size was valued at USD 946.2 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.32% from 2023 to 2030.

The global biorationals market size was valued at USD 946.2 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.32% from 2023 to 2030. Microencapsulated Pesticides Market – The global microencapsulated pesticides market size was at USD 536.1 million in 2021 and is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7% from 2022 to 2030.

Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global nitrogenous fertilizer market report based on the product, application, and region:

Nitrogenous Fertilizer Product Outlook (Volume, Thousand Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Urea Methylene Urea Ammonium Nitrate Ammonium Sulfate Ammonia Calcium Ammonium Nitrate Others

Nitrogenous Fertilizer Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Cereals & Grains Oilseeds & Pulses Fruits & Vegetables Others

Nitrogenous Fertilizer Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Nitrogenous Fertilizer market include

Kynoch Fertilizer

Sorfert

Bunge Ltd.

Nutrien Ltd.

Yara

Omnia Holdings Limited

Sasol

Aquasol Nutri

TriomfSA

Rolfes Agri (Pty) Ltd.

OCI Nitrogen

ICL Fertilizers

Eurochem Group AG

CF Industries Holdings Inc.

Koch Fertilizer, LLC

Hellagrolip SA

Coromandel International Limited

Haifa Group

Notore Chemical Industries Plc

Order a free sample PDF of the Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter