Chinese New Year Plants and Flower Arrangements from The Green Corner

The Chinese New Year brings a wave of excitement across Singapore. There is no denying that Chinese New Year plants make the most appropriate gifting options for people who want prosperity and good fortune. Need the most stunning flower arrangements and CNY plants in Singapore? The Green Corner can be a brilliant idea to start with!

Singapore, 2023-Jan-23 — /EPR Network/ — Imagine how spectacular a fortune bamboo would look in a golden Animal vase! Yes, The Green Corner has an astounding collection of the most bewitching plants and flowers gleaming with positive chi. Ranging from the deluxe packages that contain cymbidium, cockscomb, ajuga and more to the lucky money tree in a wooden log pot, The Green Corner has a handpicked selection of plants and flowers appropriate for every budget. The online nursery has Chinese New Year plants that can thrive with little care, and low light and water requirements.

Their Prosperous Pachira Twist in Lucky Black and Gold Pot is simply a delight to the eye, and the plant is typically kept indoors with its symbolism for bringing wealth. Customers can also explore alternatives like Plume Celosia with beautifully intricate and vibrant hues. The Feng Wei plant translates etymologically to the Phoenix Tail, based on a mythical creature associated with harmony and peace. In addition, their inventory is also stocked with options like the Four-season Kumquat, Crysanthemum, Fortune Bamboo (straight and curly) and more associated with Feng Shui elements.

The Green Corner is a hub of pots, planters, garden accessories and plants for everyone who loves to have nature’s charm in their home. Whether you are willing to spend a considerable amount or you are on a budget, The Green Shop can be your one-stop shopping destination for getting plants.

Website: https://thegreencorner.com.sg

Tel. Phone: +65 6763 7000

WhatsApp: +65 8838 3634

Email: thegreencorner@prince.com.sg

Address: 53 Sungei Tengah Road, S698998