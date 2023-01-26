Precision Gearbox Market to Record Huge Growth at 9.6% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2022-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Jan 27, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Precision Gearbox Industry Overview

The global precision gearbox market size was estimated at USD 2.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Rising awareness about the product benefits across various industries including, military & aerospace, machine tools, material handling, robotics, and medical, is expected to drive the market growth. The market witnessed a steep decline in growth, owing to the lack of demand from the industrial sector. The government imposed restrictions caused a temporary closure across a wide range of industries, which resulted in a lack of new installations and maintenance and repair of existing automation systems, thereby limiting the product demand.

In addition, a large number of manufacturers suffered huge financial losses due to the pandemic, leading to a number of manufacturers opting to postpone the installation of new automation systems. However, the industry witnessed a significant rise in product demand from the medical sector, which benefitted the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The market in China is expected to be driven by an increase in the adoption of several advanced material handling equipment such as wagon tipplers, belt conveyor systems, and bucket elevators for easy movement and handling and materials, in the cement industry. In addition, the adoption of advanced robotic systems in warehousing as per the trend of zero-labor warehousing in China is expected to benefit the growth of the market.

Direct-drive actuators are likely to pose a threat of substitution owing to their benefits such as low maintenance, minimized cost, and compact design. However, a lack of precision in movements is likely to restrict its demand across the application industries. This is projected to keep the threat of substitution low.

Product manufacturers are forward integrated and engaged in the distribution and supply of manufactured goods. This allows the manufacturers to gain a higher market share and build a stronger market position. In addition, the manufacturers prefer a consultative approach to provide optimum solutions and meet the exact consumer requirements.

Precision Gearbox Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global precision gearbox market based on product, application, and region:

Precision Gearbox Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Planetary Harmonic Cycloid

Precision Gearbox Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Military & Aerospace Food, Beverage, & Tobacco Machine Tools Materials Handling Packaging Robotics Medical Others

Precision Gearbox Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Precision Gearbox market include

Harmonic Drive LLC

NIDEC-SHIMPO CORPORATION

Stöber Antriebstechnik GmbH and Co. KG

WITTENSTEIN SE

GAM ENTERPRISES, INC.

DieQua Corporation

Neugart GmbH

Apex Dynamics, Inc.

Sumitomo Drive Technologies

Nabtesco Corporation

Cone Drive

Hiwin Corporation

Wilhelm Vogel GmbH

Sureservo

SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH & Co KG

Onvio LLC

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

ATLANTA Drive Systems, Inc.

Framo Morat

Güdel Group AG

SWG Solutions

Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.p.A.

EGT Eppinger Getriebe Technologie GmbH

ABB Motors and Mechanical Inc.

Ondrives Ltd.

Designatronics Inc.

Genesis Robotics

Motus Labs

GEORGII KOBOLD GmbH & Co. KG

igus GmbH

