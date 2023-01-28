Sports Analytics Market value of around US$ 5,816.5 million by 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Jan-28 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global sports analytics market size is expected to grow from USD 1,061.8 million in 2021 to USD 5,816.5 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2022 to 2030. Sports analytics tools include tools for measuring player fitness and team performance, competitive analysis, social media analysis, and business analysis, among other important roles. It has resulted in the creation of complex mechanisms for crunching statistics to forecast the outcome of a future athletic event based on past outcomes, win-loss records, and opponent history. In response to the increased requirement for monitoring and tracking data from athletes, the number of wearable devices in the sports business is expanding. As a result, a vast quantity of data about the players and the team is collected, which is used to gain insights into player performance and fitness characteristics such as pulse, speed, and acceleration.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Sports Analytics Market

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, significant firms are dealing with commercial issues related to coronavirus outbreaks, supply chain interruption, and a likely reduction in consumer spending. The COVID-19 pandemic is projected to hamper global revenue growth, leading to a slowdown in the sports industry, which is a major market driver.

Most important sporting events at the world, regional, and national levels have been canceled or postponed to protect the health of athletes and sportspeople, including marathons, football tournaments, athletics championships, basketball games, handball, ice hockey, and rugby, among others. The Covid-19 epidemic has significantly influenced the sports analytics business, disrupting supply chains and creating inflationary risks on goods.

Global Sports Analytics Market Dynamics

Drivers : Growing demand for on-field data

The growth in data volume generated on-field has resulted in an increase in maintaining and analyzing this type of data across various sports organizations. As a result, the usage of sports analytics in a range of sports organizations has increased. Various sports have used sports analytics systems to help them analyze enormous amounts of data and provide reliable findings to sports groups and trainers. Furthermore, market growth is driven by the desire to improve sports team performance and develop a larger following by delivering strong team performance. The increasingly competitive nature of these markets, as well as the need for improved decision-making to gain an edge over competitors, are expected to drive analytics adoption.

Restraints : High investment and maintenance costs

The initial investments for sports analytics solutions and device costs are high due to significant R&D efforts and obstacles associated with data processing through an embedded device. Maintenance and data storage expenses are also essential. In addition, the expensive cost of recruiting technical staff to analyze sports data and train employees may hamper industry expansions—the prices of the sports analytics system climb as a result of all remedial actions and equipment maintenance. As a result, various end customers’ capacity to invest in these sports technology systems is limited, limiting their applications and limiting the growth of the sports analytics industry.

Opportunities : Availability of cost-effective and high-end computing solutions

Sports organizations embrace sports analytics to improve decision-making and promote the team and individual performance. Small sports organizations may profit from this technology and enhance their team’s status in their respective competitions by using cost-effective sports analytics solutions. Furthermore, technological progress is significant in the sports analytics market, as the industry’s use of various technologies such as big data analytics is giving a profitable possibility for future market growth.

Scope of the Global Sports Analytics Market

The study categorizes the sports analytics market based on sport, component, and analysis, at the regional and global levels.

By Sports Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Football

Cricket

Hockey

Basketball

American Football

Other Sports

By Component Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Solution

Service

By Analysis Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Off-field Player & Team Analysis Video Analysis Health Assessment

On-field Fan Engagement Ticket Pricing



By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia Slovenia Slovakia the Netherlands Belgium Norway Denmark Czech Republic Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Vietnam the Philippines Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



The Football segment is witnessing the largest market share, by Sport

The global sports analytics market is segmented by sport into football, cricket, hockey, basketball, american football, and other sports. Football has the largest market share in sports analytics due to the rising attendance for football tournaments such as the UEFA Champions League, MLS, EPL, and ISL, and football leads the sports analytics sector. According to weltfussball, the Bundesliga league (Germany) had 42.7 thousand visitors in 2019. Furthermore, a collaboration between teams and clubs and analytics businesses is a major market trend.

North America is projected to account for the largest market share, by Region

The sports analytics industry is likely to be dominated by North America. Rising technological advancements in the region, rising demand for video analysis, increasing use of AI technology, and significant investments in recent technologies by organizations such as the Major League Baseball (MLB), National Basketball Association (NBA), and National Football League (NFL) are key factors favoring the growth of the sports analytics market in North America (NFL). These are some of the factors that are responsible to drive the market growth even more.

Key Market Players in the Global Sports Analytics