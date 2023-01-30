Clear Brine Fluids Market Size to Reach US$ 1.4 billion by 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Jan-30 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global clear brine fluids market was valued at USD 1.0 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2030. Clear brine fluids are the salt solutions of halides and formate used in various operations in the upstream oil & gas industry. These operations include completion, drilling, and workover. Furthermore, clear brine fluids can be formulated to function as clay and shale inhibitors, thus minimizing formation damage and increasing the life of an oil well.

Clear brine fluids have become a critical material in the upstream oil and gas industry, with major oil and gas companies like Apache, ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil, and BP using them. These fluids come in a variety of density ranges and crystallization temperatures to suit the needs of an oil well. During the forecast period, global demand for crude oil and natural gas is expected to remain stable. In the transportation sector, major crude oil products such as gasoline and diesel remain the primary source of fuel.

In addition, petroleum feedstock is used to make plastics and synthetic fibers in the petrochemical industry. This is expected to encourage oil and gas companies to explore new fields and improve operations on existing ones. Drilling, completion, and workover fluids are used in many of these upstream projects, which drives demand for clear brine fluids during the forecast period. All of the factors mentioned above drive market growth, resulting in a larger clear brine fluids market.

Global Clear Brine Fluids Market Definition

Clear brine fluids are engineered salt solutions that contain at least one of the components: bromide, chloride, and formate. It is solid-free and is used in upstream oil & gas operations as a drill-in, completion, and workover fluid.

Global Clear Brine Fluids Market Dynamics

Drivers : End-user demand for crude oil and natural gas

Need to ensure a continuous supply of crude oil is important for maintaining energy security. Crude oil is the main source of energy in the transportation sector. Although gasoline and diesel vehicles contribute to vehicular emissions, the present non-conventional fuel system, including electrification, is not as effective as fossil fuels such as crude oil. As a result, oil & gas companies are focused on extracting more crude oil from matured fields to meet the increased demand for crude oil. According to a survey conducted by Halliburton, matured fields account for over 70% of the world’s oil & gas production. Operators face a two-fold challenge: the need to improve returns from their assets and mitigate the decline of new, major/giant field discoveries. Hence, operators focus on the increasing recovery of mature fields to extend their life.

Restraints : Rise in focus on renewable energy sources

The entire oil & gas industry, mainly upstream operations, is energy and capital intensive. Moreover, it holds a major potential of hazard for the environment and may impact it at different levels such as air, water, soil. At all stages of upstream operations, from exploratory activities to drilling and completion, wastewater, solid wastes and aerosols are generated. Other impacts include intensification of the greenhouse effect, degradation in water quality, and groundwater contamination. The oil & gas industry may also contribute to biodiversity loss and the destruction of ecosystems that may be unique in some cases. This factor drives the adoption of renewable energy. In addition, solar and wind energy prices have reduced significantly in the last decade. The cost of storing these energies is also expected to decrease further during the forecast period, thus decreasing the demand for petrol, diesel, and natural gas.

Scope of the Global Clear Brine Fluids Market

The study categorizes the clear brine fluids market based on product type and end-users at the regional and global levels.

By Product Type ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Potassium chloride

Calcium chloride

Calcium bromide

Potassium Formate

Cesium Formate

Others

By End-Users ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Onshore Oil & Gas Production

Offshore Oil & Gas Production

By Region ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



The potassium chloride segment is projected to account for the largest market share, by product type

By product type, the clear brine fluids market is segmented into potassium chloride, calcium chloride, calcium bromide, potassium formate, cesium formate, and others. In 2021, The potassium chloride segment was the highest contributor to the market, with a market share of 32.5%. Potassium chloride is a dry crystalline salt mainly used for drilling, workover, and completion fluid. It is considered to be an extremely efficient shale stabilizer when drilling hydro-sensitive clays and shales.

Demand for this brine fluid is expected to increase during the forecast period, owing to its efficiency in shale inhibition in critical water-sensitive shale formations. It provides clay and shale inhibition through Potassium ions, minimizing swelling and dispersion. In addition, potassium chloride can be used as a drill-in fluid as well as a completion fluid. This is expected to encourage oil & gas operators to prefer it over other additive fluids.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The global clear brine fluids market is analyzed across the following regions: North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR of 4.6% in the global clear brine fluids market during the forecast period (2022-2030). The Asia-Pacific clear brine fluids market is segmented into China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia–Pacific. Countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam are anticipated to offer fresh opportunities for the clear brine fluids market in Asia-Pacific. Rapid infrastructural expansion is expected to increase demand for domestic oil & gas production in China. Hence, demand for well drilling and completion materials such as clear brine fluids could increase during the forecast period.

There are still unexplored oil & natural gas deposits in the South China sea, which is a disputed land between China and Japan. China and Japan both claim sovereignty over islands under Japanese administration, preventing wide-scale exploration and development of oil and natural gas in the East China Sea. In India, there has been a surge in auctioning of exploration blocks in Rajasthan’s Barmer Basin and the offshore Krishna Godavari Basin. Some of the major players such as Vedanta, Oil India, ONGC, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Oil Exploration, and GAIL have secured exploration licenses. ONGC has resumed its seismic survey in its Andaman offshore blocks in October 2020, and plans to intensify exploration efforts in the coming days.

Key Market Players in the Global Clear Brine Fluids Market

Top winning strategies are analyzed by performing a thorough study of leading players in the global clear brine fluids market. Comprehensive analysis of recent developments and growth curves of various companies help to understand growth strategies adopted by them and their potential effect on the market.

Major players in the global clear brine fluids market are: