All you have to know about the Hitachi Hot & Cold AC

Gujarat, India, 2023-Feb-01 — /EPR Network/ — Hitachi Cooling & Heating India’s Hot & Cold Technology maintains the desired indoor temperature across a wide working temperature range from -15 °C to 52 °C. This ensures optimum temperature in the room, be it scorching heat outside or peak winters. Heat Pump ACs provide uniform heating and retain moisture, even during peak winters. Their energy-efficient operation ensures that whichever part of India you are in, you will always be comfortable in your home, no matter the weather outside.

Benefits of Hitachi Hot & Cold AC

Energy-efficient operation

Faster Cooling in the summers

Provides a comfortable temperature during the monsoon

Heats in winters

Attractive design

Features of Hitachi Hot & Cold AC

Expandable Technology

The Hot & Cold ACs come with exclusive technology that expands and boosts the cooling and heating capacity of the machine in extreme temperatures. It also reduces the humidity in the room and gets it to the optimal temperature faster. It has an automated smart technology that monitors the temperature, both inside and outside the room, using the Penta sensor technology. It adjusts or reduces the cooling capacity in accordance with the needs of the time.

Penta Sensor Technology

The microcontroller connects to 5 different sensors within the AC 2 sensors are located within the indoor unit (room sensors for temperature and defrost), in addition to 3 sensors located in the outdoor unit (Ambient temperature sensor, Temperature Compressor Sensor and Motor Overload Sensor). Each sensor works together to maintain an even temperature within the room effortlessly and in a continuous manner.

Odour-free Air: Auto Coil Dry Technology

Auto Coil Dry Technology keeps the fan in indoor standby mode each time the AC is shut off with a remote control. This helps to keep the evaporator coil dry and prevents the accumulation of dirt, dust, and pollen. It helps to keep the unit fresh and dry, ensuring that there is no odor in the air.

Silent Air: Wave Blade Design Technology

Contrary to traditional straight blades, Hitachi Cooling & Heating India offers the greater dimension of the blower with a unique Sine Wave Blade Design, which provides reduced noise of the air and better air volume.

Surround air: Wide Angle Movement

While traditional AC units are not able to cool the space directly beneath the AC unit, the Big Flow Deflector’s vertical deflection ensures that not only the most distant part of the area, but also that the space directly below that AC unit is cooled by the same volume of air.

100% Inner Grooved Copper

The 100% Inner Grooved Copper of Hitachi ACs provides quicker cooling by allowing for an unsteady flow of refrigerant that increases the rate of heat exchange.

Hitachi Cooling & Heating India sticks to its reputation and delivers cutting-edge innovation and technology with its range of Hot and Cold AC. Be it summer or winter, extreme weather conditions in various parts of the country, Hitachi Hot & Cold AC brings in the comfort you need. To know more, visit https://www.hitachiaircon.com/in/