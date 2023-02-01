Translation Management Software Market Growing Demand and Huge Future Opportunities by 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2023-Feb-1— /EPR Network/ — According to the Regional Research Reports, the global Translation Management Software market size was estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.

Translation management software is leveraged by freelance translators and language service providers (LSPs) to organize translation and localization projects. Translation management solutions are often referred to as translation project management, though many tools provide more than just project management functionality. Translation management systems span the entire lifecycle of a translation text; from inputting the source text to distributing the finished target text, these products serve as a central translation hub for organizations to track and collaborate on translations.

Many translation management tools also provide built-in computer-assisted translation software and/or machine translation software features as well. These all-in-one solutions allow translators and translation services providers to plan and execute projects from a single solution. In this same vein, some translation management tools also provide features like billing and invoicing, client portals and client management, and resource management. Some translation management vendors will also provide professional translators as a service for clients with translation needs who aren’t LSPs themselves.

Global Translation Management Software Market Analysis

The report provides an analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global Translation Management software market. The report also includes the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by the vendors operating in this market.

The Translation Management Software market report thoroughly analyzes detailed macro-micro economic factors as well as segmental and regional market attractiveness.

Translation Management Software Market Segmentation

Global Translation Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Deployment Mode, 2021 (%)

On-premise

Cloud

Global Translation Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Organization Size, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Global Translation Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Translation Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Competitor Analysis of the Global Translation Management Software Market

The report also provides an analysis of leading market participants, including:

Key companies Translation Management Software revenues in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Translation Management Software revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Translation Management Software sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Translation Management Software Market Players –

Across Systems GmbH

Alphabet Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

ICD Translation Inc.

Lingotek Inc.

Lionbridge Technologies LLC

Microsoft Corp.

Smartling Inc.

TextUnited GmbH

Welocalize Inc.

Translation Management Software Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

