Managed Hosting Market Size Volume, Share, Demand growth, Business Opportunity by 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2023-Feb-1— /EPR Network/ — According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Managed Hosting Market size has grown from USD 84.14 billion in 2021 to USD 289.16 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2022-2030.

China’s Managed Hosting market size is valued at US$ million in 2021, while the US and Europe’s Managed Hosting are US$ million and US$ million, severally. The proportion of the US is % in 2021, while China and Europe are % and % respectively, and it is predicted that China’s proportion will reach % in 2030, trailing a CAGR of % through the analysis period 2022-2030. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR %, and % respectively for the next 8-year period. As for the Europe Managed Hosting landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2030 trailing a CAGR of % over the forecast period 2022-2030.

In terms of the production side, this report researches the Managed Hosting’ capacity, production, growth rate, and market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2018 to 2022, and forecast to 2030.

In terms of the sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Managed Hosting by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type, and by Application. from 2018 to 2022 and forecast to 2030.

Global Managed Hosting Market Definition

Managed hosting offers rentable computer servers that are fully administered and maintained by the service provider. Managed hosting services are used to outsource the responsibilities of on-premise server administrators, including hardware setup and configuration, software installation, and system maintenance. Managed hosting providers may offer services for either virtual private servers (VPS) or dedicated servers. Managed hosting is typically used by organizations that do not wish to dedicate the resources needed to maintain servers themselves. Proper server administration and maintenance requires a significant amount of time and IT knowledge, which some organizations may feel would be better spent elsewhere. Managed hosting providers alleviate these constraints so that users are only required to manage their hosted websites and email accounts. Furthermore, managed hosting providers may offer a variety of services, including advanced security features, automated backups, and malware detection. Managed hosting services overlap in many ways with traditional website hosting services. Some providers offer managed hosting services for specific content management systems.

Global Managed Hosting Market Analysis and Insights

The report provides an analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global Managed Hosting market. The report also includes the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by the vendors operating in this market. In addition, the report analyzes the impact of these factors on the growth of the market over the forecast period. To evaluate the market size, the global market research report considers the revenue generated from the sales of Managed Hosting products. In addition, the market breakdown data for each component, deployment model, organization size, industry, and regional market is provided in the report.

The Managed Hosting market report thoroughly analyzes detailed macro-micro economic factors as well as segmental and regional market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth quantitative and qualitative assessment of the segmental/regional market outlook considering the market players’ presence in the respective region/country and segment. The finalized version of the research report also includes the conclusion and recommendation section specific to the buyer of the report.

Managed Hosting Market Segmentation

The authors of this research report have explored the key segments: Type and Application. The report offers an in-depth breakdown of type and application segments and their sub-segments. The lucrativeness and growth potential have been looked into by the industry experts in this report. This section of the report also provides sales and revenue forecast data by type and application segments based on sales, price, and revenue for the period 2018-2030. The specialists, to broaden the understanding of the users, have done value chain and raw material analysis in this section.

Global Managed Hosting Market, By Type, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Million, Size, Share, Y-o-Y Growth)

Backups and Disaster Recovery

Load Balancing

Security Services

Safeguarding Data Centers

Server Configuration

Maintenance and Monitoring

Others

Global Managed Hosting Market, By Application, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Million, Size, Share, Y-o-Y Growth)

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global Managed Hosting Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Million, Size, Share, Y-o-Y Growth)

Global Managed Hosting Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Russia, Ukraine, Netherlands, Poland, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of South America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Ghana, Qatar, Rest of MEA)

Global Managed Hosting Market Players

In this section of the report, the researchers have done a comprehensive analysis of the prominent players operating and the strategies they are focusing on to combat the intense competition. Company profiles and share analysis of the prominent players are also provided in this section. They have also provided reliable sales and revenue data of the manufacturers for the period 2017-2022. With the assistance of this report, key players, stakeholders, and other participants will be able to stay abreast of the recent and upcoming developments in the business, further enabling them to make efficient choices. Mentioned below are the prime players taken into account in this research report:

Leading Managed Hosting Market Players –

Verizon Communication Limited

DuPont Fabros

SunGuard Availability Services

Data Pipe

IBM Corp.

Hosting.com

Viawest

Zcolo

Latisys

CoreSite Realty Corp.

Level3 Communications

AT&T

Equinix

Interxion Holding

Global Switch

Digital Reality

KDDI Telehouse

CenturyLink Savvis

NTT Corporation

Rackspace

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

