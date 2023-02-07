New App Brings Bilingual Speech Therapy to Your Fingertips

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — A new app that focuses on bilingual (Spanish and English) speech therapy has been launched and is now easily accessible on any web browser. The app, Habla y Lenguaje, is designed to help children to improve their communication skills in either Spanish or English, from the comfort of their own home.

Habla y Lenguaje offers a unique approach to speech therapy by incorporating both Spanish and English languages in its program. This allows users to choose the language they prefer to work on and receive therapy lessons tailored to their needs.

“We are proud to offer this innovative solution for those speech therapists and parents looking for a bilingual tool to help their children improve their speech and language skills,” said Jamilet Figueroa, founder of Habla y Lenguaje App. “With Habla y Lenguaje, users can access speech therapy lessons anytime, anywhere, and at their own pace. The bilingual feature makes the app even more accessible to a wider range of people, regardless of their language preference.”

The app features a user-friendly interface and is easy to use. Users can log in and start their therapy lessons with just a few clicks. The app also provides progress tracking, allowing users to monitor their progress and see how far they have come.

For more information about Habla y Lenguaje App, visit www.hablaylenguajeapp.com

Jamilet Figueroa

Founder

Habla y Lenguaje

hablaylenguajeapp@gmail.com