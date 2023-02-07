Shop for a cause at Sea Lion Boards

Are you searching for an 11ft Paddle board for your next adventure on the waterways? Then make your purchase for the greater cause with Sea Lion Boards! How? Delve in to find out!

England, UK, 2023-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — Sea Lion Boards is a brand motivated by the greater good of the community. Whether it’s about creating sustainable inflatable 11ft paddle boards for beginners with more durability and stability or paddle boarding accessories, Sea Lion Boards has left no stones unturned when it comes to creating something more ecological yet strong, lightweight and sustainable. Every product in their inventory is sustainable, and the best part is for every purchase the brand donates 1% of the total price, at no cost to the customers through their partnership with 1% for The Planet and to charities of your choice.

Now you can shop for a cause. Instead of blowing your money on ordinary paddle boarding equipment, now you can actually make a difference for the planet and many lives. Shop from their eco-friendly store and contribute to charities that you want. Also, the brand has its Welcome discount offer going on. So, when you sign up, you can get up to 15% of on all accessories. In the SUP bag, you get a 3-piece carbon glass paddle, the SUP bag, eco leash, triple pump, fin, repair kit, and more depending on what you buy, and everything is sustainably focused

Want to make a purchase? Visit their online store now!

About the company:

Sea Lion Boards is focused on building a community of like-minded paddlers and adventurers, that together through our collective efforts can instil a sense of responsibility within the SUP community to protect the very environment we play within. We inspire adventure on water.

Contact Info:

Website: https://www.sealionboards.com/