Dental Burs And Endodontic Market Worth US$ 2,413.7 million by 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global dental burs and endodontic market was valued at USD 1,346.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 2,413.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The global dental burs and endodontic market is driven by an increase in the prevalence of dental diseases & conditions such as cavities, cracked teeth, periodontal disease, gum disease, and dental pulp, rise in the geriatric population, advancement in technology for the healthcare sector, rise in awareness regarding dental aesthetics, a surge in demand for the root canal procedure, and an upsurge in dental tourism. For instance, according to the WHO, in 2020, approximately 2.3 billion people were diagnosed with caries of permanent teeth across the globe. Furthermore, the geriatric population is more vulnerable to dental disorders and tooth loss due to weakening jaw muscle and intake of more medication, which reduces saliva flow, making teeth more prone to tooth decay.

Moreover, dental burs and endodontic products play an important role in the healthcare sector. Manufacturing of different products such as diamond burs, carbide burs, endodontic NITI alloy fille, and endodontic stainless steel files is used in the root canal procedure and pretreatment of root canal procedures such as the formation of cavities. Moreover, the rise in investment and surge in activities in R&D by various healthcare sectors for the development of new dental devices drive the growth of the global market.

Global Dental Burs and Endodontic Market Definition

Dental burs are medical devices that are used in the dental industry. Burs used in dental procedures are manufactured from the tungsten carbide and diamond particles.

Endodontic is the branch of odontology that deals with the dental pulp treatment and tissues surrounding the roots of the teeth. It includes dental trauma, endodontic surgery, treatment of cracked teeth, and root canal therapy or endodontic therapy.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Dental Burs and Endodontic Market

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a negative impact on the global dental burs and endodontic market growth. A several clinics and hospitals across the world were restructured to increase the hospital capacity for the patients diagnosed with COVID-19. Also, there is a decline in the manufacture of raw materials required for dental burs due to disruption of the supply chain market. Additionally, there was a drop in sales in the private sector production as there was an absence of a manual workforce due to the extended lockdown. As per the data published in Oral health, in February 2021, it was reported that there was a drop in revenue and the dental practice was also affected by 46% during the pandemic.

Moreover, in 2020, dental surgeries were reported to be reduced by 38%. Dental surgeons are more vulnerable for contracting and transmitting the Coronavirus. Subsequently, this leads to the cancellation of many non-essential surgical procedures worldwide.

Global Dental Burs and Endodontic Market Dynamics

Drivers : Advancement in research and development in dentistry and increase in the number of dentists

Dental burs and endodontic products play an important role in the healthcare market. The dental burs and endodontic market is estimated to expand during the forecast period, owing to rise in the advancement of R&D in the dentistry sector. Dentistry is the branch of the healthcare sector engaged in the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of oral diseases such as oral surgery, orthodontics, pediatric dentistry, and restorative dentistry. Dental burs and endodontic products are medical devices available in various forms for conducting the root canal procedures and pretreatment of root canal procedures such as preparation of cavities. The endodontic products are made of different materials such as stainless steel and alloy to treat dental cavities.

Restraints : Lack of skilled dental professional

The lack of skilled dental professionals in some of the countries is anticipated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. Dental procedures such as tooth extraction and root canal treatment were carried out by skilled dentists, who plays a major role in the treatment of dental disorders. The dearth of skilled professionals may decrease the efficiency of the treatment, which hampers the growth of the dental burs and endodontic market.

By Product Outlook ( Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Diamond Burs Round Shape Diamond Burs Pear-Shaped Diamond Burs Cross-Cut Tapered Diamond Burs Others Diamond Burs

Carbide Burs Round Shape Carbide Burs Pear-Shaped Carbide Burs Cross-Cut Tapered Carbide Burs Others Carbide Burs

Endodontic Stainless Steel Files

Endodontic NITI Alloy Files

By Distribution Channel Outlook ( Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

E-Commerce Website

Pharmacies

By Region Outlook ( Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



The diamond burs segment is projected to account for the largest market share, by product

On the basis of product, the global dental burs and endodontic market is classified into: diamond burs, endodontic NITI alloy files, endodontic stainless steel files, and carbide burs. In 2021, the diamond burs segment had the largest market share in the dental burs and endodontic. Factors such as surge in manufacturing of dental products, rise in prevalence of dental caries, growth in the material industry, and advancement in the R&D for orthodontics. An increase in the prevalence of periodontal disease, infected tooth, a rise in the geriatric population who are more prone to dental disease, and initiative taken by the government for the development of various dental instruments is the key factor that boosts the growth of the market.

On the other hand, the endodontic NITI alloy files segment is expected to witness considerable market growth during the forecast period due to an increase in the prevalence of root canal procedures, rise in number of dentistry, and a growth in awareness of oral hygiene.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global dental burs and endodontic market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR of 8.4% in the global dental burs and endodontic market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. These countries offer lucrative opportunities for players operating in the dental burs and endodontic market.

An increase in prevalence of dental disease, rise in the geriatric population, spread in awareness regarding oral health, surge in disposable income, increase in demand for root canal procedures in India, China, and Japan, and growth in the development of healthcare sectors are the key factors responsible for the growth of the market. For instance, as per the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the older population in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to increase by three-fold, reaching 1.3 billion by 2050.

Key Market Players in the Global Dental Burs and Endodontic Market

The global dental burs and endodontic market is highly competitive with key industry players adopting various strategies such as product development, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and expansion to strengthen their market positions.

Major players in the global dental burs and endodontic market are: