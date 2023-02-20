Interactive Display Market Size to Reach US$ 29439.1 million by 2027

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-20 — /EPR Network/ —The global interactive display market size was USD 17,748.1 million in 2020 and is expected to grow USD 29439.1 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2027. The interactive display includes screens that project images, videos, and texts. These display screens utilize numerous technologies such as liquid crystal display (LCD), organic light-emitting diode (OLED), light-emitting diode (LED), and others. Also, it is used in consumer electronic devices such as monitors, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, and others. Advanced technologies offer enhanced visualizations in several industry verticals, including education, corporate, retail, sports & entertainment, transportation, etc. Touch screen displays are in trend in the education and corporate sector. In addition, the touch screen displays provide a high-quality range of solutions across a spectrum of interactive technologies. Moreover, display technologies such as organic light-emitting diode have increased importance in products such as monitors, video walls, smartphones, and other devices. Additionally, display manufacturers plan to incorporate touchscreen panels used in digital signage.

The factors that drive the global interactive display market include an increase in demand for interactive whiteboards in the education sector, a rise in touch-based devices, and growth in flexible display technologies. The high cost of the latest display technologies such as transparent displays and quantum dot displays hinders the market growth. Additionally, upcoming flexible display device applications are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global interactive display market.

Moreover, display technology such as OLED has various advantages over conventional display technologies, such as being light in weight and its flexibility, which have enabled it to gain a competitive advantage over other segments. The OLED technology is lighter and thinner than conventional LED and LCD systems. Furthermore, OLED panels do not require any backlighting compared to LCD. Stable performance in sunlight is an additional advantage of OLED.

Global Interactive Display Market Dynamics

Drivers: Increase in demand for the interactive whiteboard in the education sector

Interactive display technology has increased significantly in all levels of education, including high school, primary school, and universities. The demand for interactive whiteboards in the levels above education worldwide is expected to drive the interactive display market during the forecast period. These displays promote efficient student-teacher interactions in classrooms, increasing overall productivity. The interactive display offers numerous advantages such as increasing the level of engagement between students and teachers, allowing students to learn better with various disabilities, bringing flexibility in learning, saving teaching costs, and allowing students to save lessons for later learning or review. Also, the interactive display allows teachers to easily share text, screen, video, and audio files with students. These advantages are expected to increase the demand for interactive displays in education sections over the next few years.

Restraints: High cost of new display technologies

Because of the complex design, display technologies, such as transparent displays and quantum dot displays, are relatively expensive. As a result, most of the most advanced display technologies are integrated into high-end products that are prohibitively expensive. This issue is projected to limit the worldwide interactive display market’s growth.

Opportunities: Rise in focus toward adoption of new advanced technology

The current display market focuses on developing new technology and products primarily for large displays and high-resolution images. The display market is projected to focus on flexible screens in the future. Flexible displays are thinner, lighter, and less likely to break than traditional screens. As a result, flexible screens are predicted to replace and generate new display technologies. These factors are projected to fuel profitable growth prospects worldwide display industry.

Scope of the Report

The study categorizes the interactive display market based on the panel type, technology, screen size, end-users, and application at the regional and global levels.

By Panel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017–2027)

Flat Panel

Flexible Panel

Transparent Panel

By Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017–2027)

OLED

LED

LCD

QD

By Screen Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017–2027)

Less than 35

35 to 60

More than 60

By End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017–2027)

Healthcare

Retail

BFSI

Military & Defense

Education

Other

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017–2027)

Interactive Table

Interactive Monitor

Interactive Kiosk

Interactive Whiteboard

By Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017–2027)

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

The flat panel, panel type segment is projected to account for the largest market share

Based on the panel type, the global interactive display market is segmented into flat panels, flexible panels, and transparent panels. In 2020, the flat panel accounted for the largest market share of 85.1% in the global interactive display market. A flat-panel display consumes less electricity than a cathode ray tube display. It is lightweight and has a small volume. Furthermore, televisions, monitors, and other flat panel display devices are tiny, high-resolution, and wall-mounted. In addition, the flat panel utilizes a liquid crystal display (LCD) that lights up various pixels on the screen. The new features added to the flat panel display are the new organic LED lighting technique, allowing bendable display screens.

The recent flat-panel display employs a liquid crystal display, which illuminates multiple pixels on the screen. Flat display panels are straightforward to manufacture due to their minimal architecture. The display panels are portable and lightweight, making them ideal for commercial and personal usage. The major driving factors of flat panel displays are growth in consumer electronics, rise in technological advancements in high-quality displays, reduced display prices, and surge in the gaming and entertainment industry.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Region-wise, the global interactive display market has been segmented across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period 2021-2027. Adoption of new technologies such as touch screen displays, interactive tables, kiosks, and other displays, which help to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific occupies the highest market share in the display market.

The surge in demand for the interactive table, kiosk, video walls, and touch technology in this region is expected to increase the market growth during the forecast period. The touch screen is the leading technology in every region and has risen rapidly globally. For instance, in November 2018, ViewSonic Corporation launched LCD Touch Monitor with advanced technology. This monitor delivers versatility for retail POS systems and provides a high intuitive touch experience. The adoption of interactive displays in every industry fuels market growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The key players operating in the market include NEC Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Electronics, ViewSonic Corporation, Planar Systems, Horizon Display Inc., Baanto International Ltd., Elo Touch Solutions, and Crystal Display Systems Ltd. Every company follows its business strategy to attain the maximum market share.