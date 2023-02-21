Restore Your Smile With Dental Implants From The Top Lenexa Dentist At Asha Dental

Lenexa, KS, 2023-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — Are you looking for an alternative to dentures or missing teeth? A dental implant could be the perfect solution for you. Asha Dental, the top Lenexa dentist, offers affordable dental implants that are designed to fit your unique smile. With our quality care and expertise, you can have a beautiful, natural-looking smile in no time.

Dental Implants from Asha Dental -Lenexa

Asha Dental offers top-of-the-line dental implants to help you restore your smile. Our highly trained and experienced team will work with you to determine the best course of treatment to meet your individual needs. We offer both traditional and mini dental implants, as well as All-on-4® treatment, which can provide you with a full set of new teeth in just one day. No matter which type of dental implant you choose, you can be assured that you will receive the highest quality care and attention from our team.

The Process of Getting Dental Implants

The process of getting dental implants is simple and straightforward. First, you will need to consult with your Lenexa dentist to see if you are a good candidate for dental implants. If you are, they will take some X-rays and impressions of your teeth in order to create a customized treatment plan for you. Next, they will place the implant into your jawbone and allow it to heal for a few months. Once the implant has bonded with your bone, it will attach a small metal post to the implant, which will protrude through your gum line. Finally, they will place a custom-made tooth onto the post, giving you a new and beautiful smile!

Why Choose Asha Dental?

Asha Dental provides high-quality dental implants in Lenexa and uses the latest technology. Our team of experienced implant dentists will work with you to create a treatment plan that meets your needs and budget. We offer a variety of financing options to make sure that you can get the dental implants you need.

If you have missing teeth or are unhappy with your current dentures, dental implants from Asha Dental may be the perfect solution for you. Implants are a permanent, natural-looking way to restore your smile. And, because they are placed directly into your jawbone, they provide a sturdy foundation for new teeth that feels and functions just like your own natural teeth.

