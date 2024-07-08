Tonnesen Motors: Ensuring Your Safety with Expert Shock Absorber Fitment & Testing

Claremont, South Africa, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — Tonnesen Motors, a trusted name with over two decades of expertise in the vehicle fitment industry, is proud to announce its comprehensive services for shock absorber fitment and testing. As the cornerstone of vehicle safety and performance, shock absorbers play a pivotal role in maintaining control and stability. Tonnesen Motors is dedicated to ensuring that every ride is smooth, secure, and safe.

Recognising the Signs of Wear:

Shock absorbers are the unsung heroes of your vehicle’s suspension system, but they do not last forever. Knowing when they need replacing is crucial for your safety. Tonnesen Motors advises vehicle owners to be vigilant for common signs of wear, including:

Steering wheel vibrations on smooth roads

Excessive bouncing over bumps

Stiff steering wheel

The vehicle nose diving when braking

Uneven tire wear

Clunking sounds over bumps

Leaking fluid from worn shock seals

Increased braking distance

Disregarding these indicators might result in less effective braking, longer stopping distances, and an elevated danger of sliding, particularly on damp roads. Don’t sacrifice safety; instead, let Tonnesen Motors’ professionals evaluate and take care of your shock absorber needs.

Our Commitment to Quality:

We at Tonnesen Motors are aware that quality cannot be compromised. We carry top brands in the industry, such as Monroe and KYB, for this reason. The application-engineered parts from Monroe are made to meet rigorous durability standards and are built for premium performance, guaranteeing that your car will function at its best once again.

Vehicle manufacturers throughout the world trust KYB since it is one of the biggest producers of original equipment shock absorbers in the world. Tonnesen Motors delivers this degree of quality right to your door since KYB shocks are found in one out of every five automobiles globally.

Warranty and Assurance:

With a strong 3-year warranty, we back our goods and services, providing you with road piece of mind. With the most up-to-date equipment and technology, our team of experts can ensure optimal performance and longevity for your shock absorbers through precise fitting and testing.

Visit Us:

Do not wait for the warning signs to become a safety hazard. Visit Tonnesen Motors for a thorough inspection and expert service. With branches conveniently located, we are always ready to serve you. Trust us to keep your vehicle running smoothly, just as we have for countless satisfied customers over the past twenty years. For more information, visit our website at https://www.tonnesen.co.za/

About Tonnesen Motors:

Tonnesen Motors has been a leading force in the fitment industry since its inception. With a focus on customer satisfaction and technical excellence, we have established ourselves as the go-to destination for all shock absorber-related needs. Our commitment to safety, quality, and service is unwavering, as we continue to serve the community with integrity and expertise.