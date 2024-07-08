Knowband Launches Enhanced Prestashop eBay Integrator Module v2.1.6

Noida, India, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — Knowband, a leading provider of e-commerce solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its enhanced Prestashop eBay Integrator Module. This latest update promises to revolutionize how Prestashop users manage their eBay listings, offering advanced features to optimize their e-commerce operations.

New Features in Prestashop eBay Integrator Module:

eBay Business Profile Listing: Sellers can now effortlessly create and manage detailed business profiles directly within the module. This feature facilitates a professional presentation of business information, policies, and brand identity on eBay, ensuring a consistent and trustworthy image for potential buyers. Profile Level Synchronization : Before this updated version v2.1.6 of Prestashop eBay Integration Addon , our module synchronized products across all profiles simultaneously. While this process was straightforward, we’ve now introduced profile-level synchronization. This new feature allows you to manage product listings on specific profile levels, offering more control and flexibility. For instance, you can update products within a particular category without impacting your entire inventory, making management easier and more precise. Custom Product Description and Title : Sellers can now customize product descriptions and titles for their eBay listings directly from Prestashop. This feature allows for customized content that improves visibility, attracts more buyers, and boosts sales conversion rates on eBay.

We are thrilled to introduce the enhanced eBay Prestashop Connector v2.1.6 to our customers. This update underscores our commitment to empowering e-commerce businesses with robust tools that streamline multi-channel selling and drive growth.

The Prestashop eBay Marketplace Integration Module is designed to integrate seamlessly with Prestashop platforms, providing users with a user-friendly interface and powerful functionalities to maximize their eBay selling potential. With this latest release, sellers can leverage advanced features to expand their market reach, optimize sales performance, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

About Knowband

Knowband is a reputable provider of e-commerce plugins and modules, offering a comprehensive range of solutions designed to enhance online businesses’ efficiency and profitability. With a strong focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Knowband continues to empower e-commerce entrepreneurs worldwide with cutting-edge technologies and personalized support.

For more information about the Prestashop eBay Integrator Module and other Knowband products, please visit knowband.com

