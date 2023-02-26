Campbell Crossing Dentistry Offers Innovative Surgical Orthodontics for Patients in Garland, TX

Garland, TX, 2023-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — Campbell Crossing Dentistry, located in Garland, TX, is proud to announce that they now offer surgical orthodontics as an innovative solution to complex dental issues. This cutting-edge treatment can help patients with severe bite problems and jaw misalignments achieve a straight, functional, and aesthetically pleasing smile.

Surgical orthodontics, also known as orthognathic surgery, is a complex dental procedure that involves combining orthodontic treatment with jaw surgery. It is typically used to correct severe skeletal and dental irregularities that cannot be corrected with traditional braces or aligners alone. Common issues that may require surgical orthodontics include severe overbites or underbites, jaw misalignments, and facial asymmetry.

During the procedure, a skilled oral surgeon will work in collaboration with an experienced orthodontist to carefully plan and execute the treatment. The orthodontist will first use traditional braces or aligners to move the teeth into their proper positions. Then, the oral surgeon will reposition the jaws to improve their alignment and function. The entire process typically takes several months to a year, and the results can be life-changing.

At Campbell Crossing Dentistry, patients can rest assured that they are in good hands. Dr. Lauren Davis and her team have extensive experience in treating a wide range of dental issues, including complex cases that require surgical orthodontics. They use state-of-the-art technology and techniques to ensure that every patient receives the best possible care and achieves optimal results.

“We are thrilled to offer surgical orthodontics to our patients in Garland and the surrounding areas,” says Dr. Davis. “This treatment can truly transform the lives of those with complex dental issues, allowing them to eat, speak, and smile with confidence. We take great pride in helping our patients achieve their best possible smile, and we look forward to working with them to achieve their goals.”