Introducing the Updated Version of SmartPT Online this New Year!

Mohali, India, 2023-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ —

What’s better than getting new features on New Year’s, and that too without any extra costs?

SmartPT Online App – Now Available for Patients!

Physical therapy software has been gaining traction since we entered the digital era, and many physical therapists have started adopting the software to automate manual processes. However, this year, SmartPT Online introduced a product update to benefit patients in addition to physical therapists.

As per their information, the app will be available to patients from where they can search for the physical therapist (PT) or Physical Therapist Office (PTO) best suits them. Furthermore, they can even filter physiotherapists by city, reviews, availability, consultation charges, and experience. Thus, they can then get an in-clinic or online consultation as per their preference.

The best part about the update is that there are no additional hidden costs. All that is required is to update the app that is compliant with iOS and Android. So, what are you waiting for? This is the time to get your New Year’s Resolution into action and focus on your physical health. Sign up and get the best physical therapist.

Physical therapy software is beneficial not only for physiotherapists to automate their hefty paperwork but also for patients. Imagine how you could ever get a session from a renowned physical therapist if virtual therapy wasn’t an option.

So, get started with SmartPT Online and book a session as per your whims and wishes.