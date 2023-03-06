Immunoassay Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by End-use, 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Mar 06, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Immunoassay Industry Overview

The global immunoassay market size was valued at USD 30.02 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.31% from 2023 to 2030. The market growth can be attributed to the increase in chronic and infectious diseases, including the outbreak of COVID-19. In addition, the rise in the geriatric population, which is more prone to chronic and infectious diseases, will aid growth. An increase in the prevalence of chronic conditions, such as cancer, infections, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, diabetes mellitus, and nephrological diseases, has led to the wide usage of immunoassay techniques in disease diagnostics. The incidence of cancer is increasing steadily, which is expected to drive the demand for effective diagnostic methods such as immunoassay. This technique is significant in the determination of oncogenesis and diagnosis of cancer, such as benign or malignant, and its different stages. It facilitates the use of monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies to detect specific antigens in tissues by determining the presence of tumor antigens.

Applications of immunoassay-based diagnostics are significantly increasing globally. Public awareness campaigns aimed at identifying the symptoms of infectious diseases and ways to prevent them play an important role in controlling the epidemic disease. Thus, increased patient awareness has led to high demand for immunoassays. For instance, the advocacy program by the International Society for Infectious Diseases focuses on collaborating with clinicians, public health practitioners, and researchers globally and supporting the exchange of scientific knowledge and application of public health practices and evidence-based medicine. In addition, in 2018, the World Hepatitis Alliance launched the “Find the Missing Millions” campaign to raise awareness regarding hepatitis and remove barriers in clinical diagnostic settings.

Clinical interpretation of diagnostic tests is dependent on assay analyzers and the presence of a technical and skilled workforce. Results of assays are affected by the time taken for interpretation. Thus, technological advancements have led to an increase in the number of automated instruments and equipment used in laboratories. Automation has benefits such as higher efficiency and usage of less space and labor in laboratories. Thus, the market is witnessing lucrative growth as some market players are introducing automated laboratory systems and point-of-care compact, portable assay tests.

The use of antibodies in immunoassays is based on immune responses to the antigen of a particular microorganism. On the other hand, in molecular diagnostics, nucleic acid probes are based on specific genetic makeup. Thus, the adoption of molecular diagnostic tests is expected to increase over the forecast period, which may restrain the growth of the market for immunoassays.

The immunoassay product is crucial in controlling the spread of the coronavirus. In the lack of a vaccine or medication, the only efficient way to bound and limit the growth of illnesses and the potential number of casualties is to diagnose them. Rapid testing has proven to be an effective, quick, and easy molecular test for huge COVID-19 monitoring. SARS-CoV2 detection difficulties have been eased thanks to extensive research, appraisals, and authorizations of various immunoassay solutions and analyzers. Immunoassays like chemiluminescence, enzyme-linked, lateral flow-based point of treatment diagnostics, fast tests, and other techniques have seen an increase in their utilization.

The market has been affected by the market’s demanding regulatory standards for immunoassay product approval and the technical challenges of immunoassay products and reagents. Due to the widespread diagnosis of COVID-19, the immunoassay industry in various countries has seen tremendous expansion throughout the epidemic. Moreover, as the number of COVID-19 cases rises in the third wave, the market is projected to rise even more.

Immunoassay Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global immunoassay market on the basis of product, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Immunoassay Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Reagents & Kits

Analyzers/Instruments

Software & Services

Immunoassay Specimen Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Blood

Saliva

Urine

Other Specimens

Immunoassay Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Radioimmunoassay (RIA)

Enzyme Immunoassays (EIA)Rapid Test

Others

Immunoassay Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Oncology

Cardiology

Endocrinology

Infectious Disease Testing

Autoimmune Diseases

Others

Immunoassay End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals

Blood Banks

Clinical Laboratories

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

Academic Research Centers

Others

Immunoassay Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Market Share Insights

November 2020: Siemens Healthineers announced that its SARS-CoV-2 IgG Antibody Test has proven to measure neutralizing antibodies and has gained CE Marking. This test is an improved version of its previously launched COVID-19 antibody test.

November 2018: bioMérieux acquired a majority stake in Suzhou Hybiome Biomedical Engineering Co. Ltd. This acquisition is expected to strengthen the company’s presence in the market in China.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global immunoassay market include

Siemens Healthineers

bioMérieux SA

Abbott Laboratories

Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter)

Quidel Corporation

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Sysmex Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

