Groundbreaking Innovation from Tistabene Takes Industry by Storm

Jaipur, India, 2023-Mar-07 — /EPR Network/ — Uniqueness distinguishes you from the crowd and makes you stand out, and who doesn’t want to stand out?

The distinct name also enables the brand to stand out and be bold. As the saying goes, “stand out when you want to do something exceptional,” which is where the term “Tistabene” comes from. Styles such as solid shirts, quirky printed shirts, t-shirts, co-Ord sets, kurtas, and Nehru jackets, as well as bottom clothing such as jogging sets, formal pants, trousers, and many more, encourage people to try new trends and be fashionable.

There are some factors that state the factor which states how groundbreaking innovation from Tistabene takes the industry by storm:

PLATFORM EXPANSION:

Tistabene features a large selection of men’s clothing that can be used to dress for any occasion. They are well-known for their clothing in many categories. Tistabene is well-known for its men’s clothing, which is available in a wide range. Tistabene is an online leading clothes company offering you various platforms to buy from. Earlier Tistabene was only available on the platforms like amazon, Myntra, and their own website but now they have widened its area. Now Tistabene is available on the platforms like Ajio, Shoppers stop, Mirraw, and shake hands with Taj hotels.

From online stores to offline stores they have gone through a lot and now they are planning to open an online market in gulf countries and an offline market afterward.

PRODUCT VARIATION

Tistabene, founded in 2017, is a one-stop shop for men’s clothing. It has everything relating to men’s clothing, therefore it has become a one-stop shop for men’s clothing. They have you covered from head to toe. It is quite tough to distinguish in the clothes industry these days, especially with so many other firms competing in terms of designs, quality, and other factors. This online leading clothes company is sticking out from the crowd, which is tough but not impossible.

Tistabene updates its collection on a daily basis so that the youth can style and have a sense of fashion. They have everything from classic to western to winter needs.

GLOBAL REACH

From Tistabene t-shirts for men, plain solid shirts to printed shirts and Jaipuri printed shirts, from kurtas to style with a Nehru jacket, winter wear such as varsity jackets, denim jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies, and many more upper wear categories, cargo pants, denim jeans, trousers, pants, joggers, co-Ord set, and many more clothing items are available on their store. Tistabene is not known for any single item; rather, it is known for offering a wide range of men’s clothing at reasonable prices.

Tistabene is solely accessible with Taj Group and now has 9 of its offline stores in the following cities: Mumbai, Bangalore, Sri Ganganagar, Delhi, Bilaspur, Shah Pura, and 3 stores in Jaipur. Their working capacity has expanded by 200%, and they will soon have between 450 and 500 individuals working together. Tistabene is already available worldwide and will soon be available in airports. Tistabene’s annual revenue is roughly 40 crores, however, this figure is expected to alter soon.