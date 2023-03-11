Polyamide Market Set for Strong Growth Outlook 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Mar-11— /EPR Network/ — The global polyamide market was valued at USD 26.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 40.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4from 2021 to 2027Polyamide is a versatile polymer with strong demand in various enduser industries, including textiles, electronics, equipment, packaging, coatings, and automotivePolyamides can be found in nature in the form of wool and silk, among other things, and can also be manufactured artificiallyThe artificially manufactured polyamides include nylon, polyamide 6, and aramidWear resistance, strong mechanical qualities, low gas permeability, and chemical resistance are the characteristics of artificial polyamidesBiobased polyamides are gaining popularity due to their environmentally benign characterPolyamide 6 is the most popular revenue and usage attributed to its low costtoperformance ratio.

The polyamide market is expected to be driven by the growing automotive industry in developed and developing countriesAutomobile makers prefer polyamides because of their high performance and low costDue to the current surge in raw material prices in the automotive sector, manufacturers are shifting to polyamides for various applications such as coatings and filmsThe market’s growth is fueled by rising consumer disposable income and increased transportation activities worldwideA surge in demand in the electronics and coatings sectors is expected to boost the marketIncreased building activity and population growth are driving the electronics and coatings sector. Polyamide is an excellent choice for electrical and electronic applications because of its low cost of production and great performance parameters such as chemical resistance and insulation.

Strict government laws and regulations, on the other hand, prevent market expansionHowever, a rise in investment and new research and development in biobased and specialty polyamides are expected to create growth opportunities during the forecast period.

COVID19 Impact on the Global Polyamide Market

The polyamide industry was unaffected by COVID19 disruptionHowever, coronavirusrelated lockdowns posed several problems for industry participants, including disrupted supply chains, logistical difficulties in shipping end goods, and recruiting staff from quarantinesThe outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID19and subsequent governmentimposed lockdowns have temporarily interrupted the activities of big enduse polyamide industriesAs a result, the industry is in a downward spiralFurthermore, negative effects on human health are anticipated to hamper the market expansion during the predicted periodCommercial, transportation, and industrial activity have all ceasedAs the bulk of chemical commodities, the demand for polyamide has been volatile since the emergence of COVID19However, the demand from the consumer goods and packaging industry helped balance the situation during the pandemic.

Global Polyamide Market Dynamics

DriversIncrease in demand for electric vehicles

The strength per unit weight of an electric vehicle is criticalThese vehicles are built on lowering weight and optimizing the strength of various vehicle body sectionsMetals in these cars are being replaced with new materials and thermoplastics to lower total vehicle weightThe weight loss is done for various reasons, including lower fuel use and thus lower CO2 emissionsInjection molding polyamide 6 is an excellent solution for reducing vehicle weightMetal components are quickly replaceable in electric vehicles so that they may be easily shaped and massproducedPolyamide 6 has a lower unit cost than metals, making it a more costeffective alternativeAs a result, the rise in demand for light vehicles is seen as a benefit for the polyamide 6 industry.

RestraintsChanges in crude prices to hamper the market growth

However, fluctuating crude oil prices have altered petrochemical production, hexamethylene diamine, adipic acid, and caprolactam productionAs a result, unpredictable raw material prices are projected to limit global polyamide industry growth during the forecast periodStringent government controls and competition from elastomerbased alternatives are expected to hinder the market demandFurthermore, an early indication of a global economic slowdown is being observed these days, which is expected to impact the polyamide industry significantlyThis is projected to delay continued investment and development for several years.

OpportunitiesFavorable government policies encouraging electric vehicles

In the future, R&D in biobased and specialty polyamide for various applications will likely present enormous prospects for playersMakers, trade associations, and endproduct manufacturers are all investing in R&DPolyamide use in food contact and household items and specialty polyamides in automotive to replace metalsThis is anticipated to present a potential for market participantsDue to its environmentally favorable qualities, technology changes such as biobased polyamide are projected to drive market growth in the futureIn addition, the biobased polyamide market is likely to be fueled by government regulations and increased health consciousness in emerging countriesThe polyamide market expansion is projected to be hampered by the complex manufacturing process and lack of precursorsAnother concern expected to hamper the market expansion is the deterioration of characteristics due to moisture absorption.

Scope of the Report

The study categorizes the polyamide market based on type, application, and endusers at the regional and global levels.

By Type Outlook (Thousand Units, Revenue, 20172027, USD Million)

  • Aliphatic Polyamides
  • Aromatic Polyamides

By Application Outlook (Thousand Units, Revenue, 20172027, USD Million)

  • Polyamide fibers & films
  • Engineering plastics

By EndUsers Outlook (Thousand Units, Revenue, 20172027, USD Million)

  • Automotive
  • Electrical & electronics
  • Textile
  • Construction
  • Packaging
  • Consumer Goods
  • Others

By Region Outlook (Thousand Units, Revenue, 20172027, USD Million)

  • North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
  • Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

The aliphatic polyamides segment is projected to account for the largest market share by type

By type, the polyamide market is bifurcated into aliphatic polyamides and aromatic polyamidesThe aliphatic polyamides segment dominates the polyamide market with a market share of 89.5% in 2020. Aliphatic polyamides such as Nylon 66 and Nylon 6 are widely used for engineering and industrial applicationsThe most important family of engineering thermoplastics is aliphatic polyamides, which are produced on a significantly bigger scale than completely aromatic polyamides.

Polyamide6 resin is a semicrystalline engineering thermoplastic that is simple to process and color and may be utilized in extrusion and injection molding applicationsPolyamide6 resin is one of the most widely used engineering thermoplastics due to its high chemical resistancePolyamide6 resins are the least expensive of the polyamide resinsPolyamide6 is commonly utilized in filament form for 3D printing since it is more ductile and impactresistantTherefore, due to the costeffective and alluring properties of polyamide6 resins, the market for polyamide6 is estimated to experience growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

By region, the polyamide market is segmented into North America, AsiaPacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & AfricaWorldwide, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR of 6.8in the global polyamide market during the forecast periodIndia, Japan, South Korea, China, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of AsiaPacific are part of the Asia PacificStrong economic growth in domestic rising nations such as China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and India is driving the region’s expansion.

Moreover, the surge in automotive and food packaging applications has propelled AsiaPacific to become a prominent regional polyamide marketThe polyamide market is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to largescale investments in the automotive sectorThere has been an increase in the demand for luxury cars, resulting in increasing polyamide consumption in this region due to a rise in consumer purchasing power in AsiaPacific.

Key Market Players

The polyamide market is highly consolidatedA few companies hold significant market share, including Arkema SA, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Ascend Performance Materials LLC, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited, Koch Industries, Lanxess, Radici Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, and Royal DSMThese companies have used various techniques to increase their market share or maintain dominanceAscend Performance Materials LLC, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, and Radici Group are among the companies that have utilized product launch and company expansion strategies.

