Learn about Solar Energy for Your Home or Commercial Property. Educational Seminar Offers Answers

Plymouth, MA, 2023-Mar-11 — /EPR Network/ — Considering solar energy for your home or commercial property to reduce cost and minimize your environmental imprint?.

Fred Paris of the Wind Sun Institute and owner of Plymouth Solar Energy is offering a free educational presentation and discussion about Solar Energy on Wednesday, April 26, 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. at the Plymouth Area Chamber of Commerce, 100 Armstrong Road, Suite 204, Plymouth.

Topics to be addressed include:

– 3 Variables of Solar Design: roof space, budget, and electric bill

– Types of Systems: Beyond the rooftop, Ground mounts, Trackers, Poles

– Batteries: Beyond blackout protection

– Residential Financial Model (template)*

– Financial (Leasing vs Owning)

– Tax credits and Incentives

– Calculating Payback

– Key financial variables for commercial and residential solar

– Investment Tax Credits: who gets them it and how much

– 2023 Applying the 80% Bonus depreciation for Solar Investments

– Determining the IRS basis for 5-year solar

– Applying Accelerated Depreciation for 2023

– Understanding REC incentives and SMART payments

– Non-Profit strategies for financial incentives

*Participants may bring their utility bill, calculator, and pencil to participate in design template.

As a technical business instructor, Paris has taught Strategic Business Planning at Northeastern University, Business Values and Renewable Energy sessions at Babson College, and private technical lessons for organizations across the United States. Paris holds BA and MBA degrees. Locally, he designed and developed the solar energy curriculum at Massasoit Community College and is the owner of Plymouth Solar Energy.

Seating is limited. Please RSVP to tinyurl.com/yuzrbhxw.

Plymouth Solar Energy is located at 18 Main Street Extension, Plymouth, MA. For more info visit www.PlymouthSolarEnergy.com. For a complimentary Solar Feasibility Study or questions, call (508) 746-5430 or email info@plymouthsolarenergy.com.