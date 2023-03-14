Ecocar Motors is proud to announce that it has developed the world’s first affordable solar electric vehicle (SEV), the Eco X. The company has already received more than 32,000 reservations and pre-orders for the vehicle, which is expected to retail in Europe and the USA for approximately €28,000 ($28,000).

Jackson, Mississippi, 2023-Mar-14 — /EPR Network/ — The Eco X is a revolutionary new vehicle that combines the latest in solar technology with the convenience and affordability of an electric vehicle. The vehicle features integrated solar panels that can extend its range and reduce the need for frequent charging, using the Eco Range Extender (ERE) proprietary system.

The ERE system is a cutting-edge technology that allows the Eco X to harness the power of the sun to extend its range and reduce the need for traditional charging methods. This makes the Eco X an ideal choice for consumers who are looking for an affordable, eco-friendly vehicle that can meet their daily transportation needs.

With its innovative design and advanced technology, the Eco X is set to revolutionize the electric vehicle market and change the way we think about sustainable transportation. Ecocar Motors is committed to creating sustainable transportation solutions that are accessible to everyone, and the Eco X is a major step forward in achieving that goal.

Overall, the Eco X is an exciting new vehicle that is sure to have a positive impact on the market. Its combination of affordability, performance, and sustainability make it an ideal choice for consumers who are looking for a new way to get around. Ecocar Motors is proud to be at the forefront of this exciting new market, and looks forward to continuing to innovate and push the boundaries of sustainable transportation in the years ahead.

https://eco-car.us