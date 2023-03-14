The expertise of Alessandro Noceti as Director of Valeur Capital Ltd

Alessandro Noceti is a recognized professional in the financial industry. Throughout his career, he has developed a wide range of skills – including financial engineering, asset management, and investment advisory – and has consistently taken on more challenging roles, leading to his appointment as Director of Valeur Capital Ltd in 2015. In addition to this position, at Valeur Group he is also Director of Valeur Securities SA and Responsible for the Group’s Distribution. Among his many skills, he can speak several languages, including Italian, English, and Spanish.

The career path of Alessandro Noceti: his education and his previous professional roles

London, UK, 2023-Mar-14 — /EPR Network/ — Alessandro Noceti began his professional journey after receiving a strong and specialized education. He earned a Degree in Economics from the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia in Italy and went on to complete a Master in European Business Studies with specialization in Finance from ESCP-EAP European School of Management (London/Turin) in 2007. During his time at the Institute, he was also a member of the BDE Committee. To further enhance his academic credentials, he obtained a Master in Business Administration from ESCP Business School in London in 2018. Alessandro Noceti started building his international career in 2008 by joining Credit Suisse International in London: he started as an Analyst in the Investment Banking – Equity and Fixed Income Derivatives Sales Department and two years later, he was promoted to Associate and given the responsibility of covering sales for Italian retail and institutional clients. Over the next few years, he held various roles of increasing responsibility, including Vice President in charge of covering sales for the Italian Real Money sector from 2012 to 2014 and Director responsible for the Italian Pension Fund cluster. His experience at Credit Suisse International, combined with his specialized skills, made him a valuable addition to Valeur Group, an independent financial firm specialized in asset management, investment advisory, trading, research, and real estate services, which he joined in 2015.

Alessandro Noceti at Valeur Group: his commitment heading Valeur Capital Ltd and Valeur Securities SA

Alessandro Noceti’s expertise in the credit and equity sectors led him to his appointment as Director of Valeur Capital Ltd in 2015. The company is the cornerstone of Valeur Group’s asset management and structured investment services and carries out thorough research and market analysis to develop the most effective fund strategies. The London-based firm is authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority and manages Luxembourg-based funds, utilizing cutting-edge financial engineering techniques to build and price custom investment products. In addition to Valeur Capital Ltd, Alessandro Noceti is also Director of Valeur Securities SA, a trading desk based in Pfäffikon, Switzerland. The company provides an investment platform with broad market access and its team of traders specializes in dealing with traditional and alternative asset classes, as well as with order execution. Valeur Securities SA is authorized by FINMA (Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority) for the distribution of collective investment schemes. Valeur Capital Ltd and Valeur Securities SA work in synergy with Valeur SA, Valeur Concept SA, and LinkedTrade Technologies Ltd, the other three entities belonging to Valeur Group.