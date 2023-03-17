Sepsis Diagnostics Market Top Companies Financial Performance Analysis Report

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Mar 17, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Sepsis Diagnostics Industry Overview

The global sepsis diagnostics market size was valued at USD 615.4 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% from 2022 to 2030. Factors, such as the high prevalence of sepsis, increasing awareness, and the introduction of technologically advanced diagnostic solutions are expected to significantly fuel the market growth over the forecast period. Sepsis is a severe medical condition caused by the overwhelming immune response to an infection. Recent studies have shown an increasing prevalence of this life-threatening disease around the globe.

According to the data published by the WHO in April 2018, globally, this condition affects more than 30 million people and leads to around 6 million deaths every year. The same source states that globally, around 3 million newborns and 1.2 million children suffer from this condition every year. Such a high prevalence is anticipated to increase demand for its diagnostic solutions, thus fueling the market growth over the forecast period. The outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and a subsequent increase in the risk of developing sepsis are some of the key contributors driving the demand for diagnostics solutions.

According to the Global Sepsis Alliance in April 2020, around 30% of COVID-19 patients had evidence of liver injury and around 75% reported a depressed immune response in Seattle, U.S. Accord. As per the Global Sepsis Alliance, viruses responsible for COVID-19, influenza, pneumonia, meningitis, and others are primarily responsible for causing sepsis. Based on a retrospective study, hospitalized COVID-19 patients pose a higher risk of developing coinfections. The study revealed that among the non-survivors, around 50% of patients had a secondary infection, almost 100% of the non-survivors had sepsis, and about 70% had septic shock.

Thus, one of the critical causes of mortality among COVID-19 patients is sepsis. Currently, most of the existing diagnostic tests can take up to 72 hours to process and provide final results. Thus, high demand for rapid diagnostic tests exists in the market for the early diagnosis of sepsis that could save thousands of lives. In February 2019, researchers at the University of Strathclyde discovered a ground-breaking and cost-effective test for earlier diagnosis of this disease. This newly developed test uses a microelectrode to analyze the patients’ blood and can provide final results in around two and a half minutes.

Key players in the market have lucrative opportunities to strengthen their market position with the development and launch of such advanced rapid tests. Increasing regulatory approval and the introduction of technologically advanced diagnostic solutions are expected to be the prominent factors facilitating market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2020, Beckman Coulter launched its new DxH 690T hematology analyzer with early sepsis indicators in the U.S. In August 2018, Japan-based Sysmex Corp. launched its new HISCL Presepsin Assay Kit for determining levels of presepsin, the main test parameter for bacterial sepsis.

This kit is designed to achieve early diagnosis of bacterial sepsis with high precision as compared to conventional biomarkers. Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs) can trigger sepsis, especially in the geriatric population, newborn babies, and people suffering from chronic diseases. The prevalence of HAIs is increasing owing to the high incidence of various chronic diseases, such as diabetes. A rise in the number of admissions in acute care hospitals often leads to infections, which cause sepsis. Sepsis, in such a group of patients, sometimes leads to re-hospitalization within 30 days of treatment, which propels the demand for its diagnostic products in hospitals.

Sepsis Diagnostics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global sepsis diagnostics market based on product, technology, pathogen, testing type, end-user, method and region:

Sepsis Diagnostics Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Instruments

Blood Culture Media

Assay Kits & Reagents

Sepsis Diagnostics Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Microbiology

Molecular Diagnostics

Immunoassays

Flow Cytometry

Others

Sepsis Diagnostics Pathogen Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Bacterial Sepsis

Fungal Sepsis

Viral Sepsis

Others

Sepsis Diagnostics Testing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Laboratory Testing

POC Testing

Sepsis Diagnostics Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Automated Diagnostics

Conventional Diagnostics

Sepsis Diagnostics End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals & Clinics

Pathology & Reference Laboratories

Research Institutes and Others

Sepsis Diagnostics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Market Share Insights

October 2021: Prenosis Inc. extended its existing deal with Roche Diagnostics to increase the speed of clinical diagnosis of sepsis. Prenosis Inc. is a precision diagnostics firm that applies Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve clinical diagnosis.

May 2020: The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) collaborated with Beckman Coulter for the development of a digital algorithm to identify sepsis in patients with COVID-19.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global sepsis diagnostics market include:

bioMérieux SA

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.) Cepheid Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Luminex Corp.

Bruker Corp.

Amara Health Analytics

Wolters Kluwer N.V.

Cerner Corp.

Epic Systems Corp.

Mckesson Corp.

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

