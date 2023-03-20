Dry Fruit Market value of around US$ 9.47 Bn as of 2030

Shifting consumer preference for healthy and nutritious fruits owing to the rise in obesity and the rising aging population are driving the market for dried fruit. Moreover, increased acceptance for nutritious packaged food and wide application of dried fruit in the dairy product, bakery, snack, and confectionery industries have fueled the demand for dried fruit over time. Demand for dried fruit has been influenced by research studies prominence the role of the product in weight management and disease prevention.

Global Dry Fruit Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the Global Dry Fruit market based on product type and application at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Dry Fruit Market Analysis by Product Type

Apricots

Dates

Raisins

Figs

Berries

Others

Global Dry Fruit Market Analysis by Application

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Global Dry Fruit Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Dry Fruit Market Analysis by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global Dry Fruit Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a comprehensive analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies Dry Fruit revenues in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Dry Fruit revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dry Fruit sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Dry Fruit Manufacturers –

SUNBEAM FOODS

Sun-Maid Growers of California

AL FOAH

Bergin Fruit and Nut Company

Angas Park

Murray River Organics Gr

Red River Foods

Geobres

Kiantama Oy

Traina Foods

SUNSWEET

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market state and trends)

Dry Fruit Market Report Covers Details Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Dry Fruit Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

Factiva

Statista

D&B Hoovers

Owler

Enlyft

HG Insights

Bloomberg

Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth

Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)

R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives

Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

