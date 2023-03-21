U.S. Skilled Nursing Facility and Rehabilitation Market Outlook to 2030: Top Manufacturer Analysis, Industry Overview and Forecast Report

San Francisco, California , USA, Mar 21, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

U.S. Skilled Nursing Facility and Rehabilitation Industry Overview

The U.S. skilled nursing facility and rehabilitation market size was valued at USD 227.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.99% from 2023 to 2030. The rise in the geriatric population and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases is key drivers for the U.S. market. The recent advancements in technology and easier availability of Medicare and Medicaid and private insurance are likely to drive the market during the forecast period.

The skilled nursing and rehabilitation services in the U.S. have a lot of regulations by the government. Skilled nursing and rehabilitation services have to comply with the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR). Code 42 CFR subpart B gives all the requirements for these nursing facilities to comply for receiving payment under Medicare and Medicaid programs.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints and growth of the U.S. Skilled Nursing Facility And Rehabilitation Market

The reimbursement at skill nursing and rehabilitation facilities is based on Medicare part A & B. Medicare part A gives reimbursement based on inpatient and hospital. According to part A, the prospective payment system is followed where these therapy facilities are paid on the daily basis covering the patient-associated services that include therapy services calculated in minutes nursing along with daily room services. Medicare part B pays for all therapy services given using the CPR codes.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Related Reports

Dental Fluoride Treatment Market – The global dental fluoride treatment market size was valued at USD 15,167.2 million in 2022 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% from 2023 to 2030.

The global dental fluoride treatment market size was valued at USD 15,167.2 million in 2022 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% from 2023 to 2030. North America Non-energy Based Aesthetic Treatment Market – The North America non-energy Based aesthetic treatment market size was valued at USD 16.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9% from 2023 to 2030.

U.S. Skilled Nursing Facility And Rehabilitation Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. skilled nursing facility and rehabilitation market on the basis of type of facility:

U.S. Skilled Nursing Facility And Rehabilitation Type of Facility Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Freestanding

Hospital

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the U.S. Skilled Nursing Facility And Rehabilitation market include

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc.

The Ensign Group, Inc.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc.

Extendicare

Sunrise Senior Living, LLC

ProMedica

Golden Living Centers

Life Care Centers of America

Order a free sample PDF of the U.S. Skilled Nursing Facility And Rehabilitation Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter