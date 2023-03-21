Real-Time Payments Market totaling over US$ 195.18 Billion by the end of 2030

Real-time payments (RTP) are repayments that are started out and completed instantly. Real-time repayments are referring to the digital infrastructure that makes real-time payments possible. Real-time price networks must ideally have 24/7/365 accessibility, which implies they are always on hand to deal with transfers. Weekends and holidays are included in this. Real-time repayments provide numerous benefits. They are quick, which is the first factor as it is truly quickly on the spot contract payments can be accessed instantly. Instant get right of entry to might be a sport changer for humans or agencies who need the cash proper away. End-to-end communication is another advantage of real-time payments. The waft of verbal exchange has constantly been from the payer to the payee. The information-sharing between the two events must take area outdoor of the repayments system. In a single transaction, real-time payments hyperlink the fee and charge data. The demand for real-time payment options is also anticipated to make bigger with the integration of cutting-edge applied sciences like AI and IoT into digital payment platforms. The Federal Reserve is a second giant player in the discipline of real-time payments.

Global Real-Time Payments Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global real-time payments market based on payment type, component, deployment, enterprise size and end use industry at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Real-Time Payments Market Analysis, by Payment Type

P2B

B2B

P2P

Global Real-Time Payments Market Analysis, by Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-premise

Global Real-Time Payments Market Analysis, by Component

Solutions

Services

Global Real-Time Payments Market Analysis, by Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

Global Real-Time Payments Market Analysis, by End Users Industry

Retail & E-commerce

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Travel & Tourism

Government

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Global Real-Time Payments Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Real-Time Payments Market Analysis, by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global Real-Time Payments Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a detailed analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies Real-Time Payments revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Real-Time Payments revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Real-Time Payments sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Real-Time Payments Manufacturers –

ACI Worldwide, Inc

Mastercard Inc

Finastra

Visa Inc

PayPal Holdings, Inc

Fiserv, Inc

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS Inc)

Wirecard AG

Worldpay, Inc

Temenos AG

Montran Corporation

Volante Technologies Inc

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Real-Time Payments Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Real-Time Payments Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

Factiva

Statista

D&B Hoovers

Owler

Enlyft

HG Insights

Bloomberg

Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth

Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)

R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives

Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

