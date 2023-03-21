Saffron Extract Market Size, Latest Trends, Research Insights, Key Profile and Applications by 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2023-MAR-21— /EPR Network/ — According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Saffron Extract Market size was valued at million USD in 2021 and will reach multi-million USD by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030.

The plethora of uses associated with saffron has contributed to its allure. Saffron is a red-colored dried stigma extracted from the Crocus Sativus Linnaeus plant. Saffron extract constitutes three significant components, namely, Picrocrocine, Safranal, and Crocine, responsible for saffron extract’s bitterness, color, and aroma, respectively.

In the food industry, a saffron extract is used as a food coloring and flavoring agent, as it gives a vibrant yellow color to the food product and adds a pleasing aroma and flavor. Apart from its application in the food industry, a saffron extract is used in medicines and pharmaceuticals for preventing and curing illnesses. The saffron extract acts as an antitumor and antimutagen agent and treats painful conditions such as kidney pain, stomach pain, and menstrual pain.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.regionalresearchreports.com/request-sample/global-saffron-extract-market/ICT-1502

Global Saffron Extract Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global saffron extract market based on nature, state, and application at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Saffron Extract Market Analysis by Nature

Organic

Conventional

Global Saffron Extract Market Analysis by State

Thread

Liquid

Powder

Global Saffron Extract Market Analysis by Application

Food Additives

Medical and Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplements

Fragrance and Aromatherapy

Cosmetics and Skin Care

Others

Global Saffron Extract Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Make an Enquire before Purchase @ https://www.regionalresearchreports.com/buy-now/global-saffron-extract-market/ICT-1502?opt=2950

Global Saffron Extract Market Analysis by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global Saffron Extract Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a comprehensive analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies Saffron Extract revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Saffron Extract revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Saffron Extract sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Saffron Extract Manufacturers –

Activ’Inside

Monteloeder

KINGHERBS

Green Plants Extracts

Safrante Global Company S.L.U.

Rowhani SaffronCo.

Hijos de Eustaquio Abad y Cía S.L.

USMS Saffron Co.Inc

Royal Saffron Company

Novin Saffron Co.

Gohar Saffron

Azafranes Manchegos S.L.

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc: https://www.regionalresearchreports.com/table-of-content/global-saffron-extract-market/ICT-1502

Saffron Extract Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Saffron Extract Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

Factiva

Statista

D&B Hoovers

Owler

Enlyft

HG Insights

Bloomberg

Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth

Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)

R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives

Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

Request For Report Description @ https://www.regionalresearchreports.com/industry-reports/global-saffron-extract-market/ICT-1502

Benefits of purchasing this report: