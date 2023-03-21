Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market Worth $5.4 Billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Mar-21 — /EPR Network/ —

Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Industry Overview

The global surgical sealants and adhesives market size was valued at USD 1.82 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4% from 2022 to 2030. Sealants and adhesives have evolved to become useful accompaniments in modern surgical procedures. They are widely preferred because of their safety, efficacy, and usability in repairing injured tissues and supporting wounds obtained during surgery. The pandemic caused by COVID-19 across the globe resulted in nationwide lockdowns and exerted pressure on the healthcare settings. According to the list provided by the American College of Surgeons, all dental, medical, or surgical procedures that are nonessential and elective in nature were postponed, except for medical emergencies.

Factors contributing to the growth of this market are the rising demand for surgical services and increasing concerns to reduce surgical wounds. Globally, the number of surgeries being undertaken has increased significantly. According to the WHO estimations, approximately, 235 million major surgical procedures are undertaken worldwide every year. Surgical procedures are normally accompanied by the risk of wound infection, excessive bleeding, or tissue damage. In addition, patients suffering from diabetes need to be extra cautious as the chances of complications during and post-surgery are significantly higher in their case.

As the volume of surgeries is increasing, extensive R&D activities focused on the widening applications of surgical sealants and adhesives are also rising. Traditional alternatives to surgical sealants are sutures and staples, which are expected to be replaced by surgical sealants and adhesives owing to their better wound closure capabilities with minimal blood loss. The sealants facilitate less painful operations and do not need removal. Currently, sealants are facing limited market growth owing to their high costs. In addition, strict regulatory approvals are creating substantial challenges in market growth.

Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global surgical sealants and adhesives market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Natural or Biological Adhesives and Sealants

Synthetic and Semi-synthetic Adhesives and Sealants

Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Central Nervous System

Cardiovascular

General Surgery

Orthopedic

Pulmonary

Urology

Ophthalmology

Others

Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global surgical sealants and adhesives market include:

Baxter International, Inc.

CryoLife, Inc.

R. Bard, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Braun Melsungen AG

Cohera Medical, Inc.

Ethicon, Inc. [J&J]

Mallinckrodt plc

Cardinal Health

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

