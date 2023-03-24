Global Consumer NAS Market to Experience Significant Growth by 2030

Individuals’ increased purchasing power due to rising disposable income is projected to stifle market expansion. The populace of the current day is growing increasingly technologically aware and accepting of technologically advanced items that promote. Furthermore, an increase in the amount of data that has to be kept among persons, such as videos and photographs, is one of the key reasons driving the growth of the consumer NAS market.

Global Consumer NAS Market Segmentation:

Global Consumer NAS Market, by Design

Rackmount

Standalone

Global Consumer NAS Market, by End-Use

Home

Business

Based on the region, the Global Consumer NAS printing market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America has the largest market region in the global Consumer NAS market. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing sector in customer satisfaction market over the forecast period.

Global Consumer NAS Market, by region

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major market players covered in the Global Consumer NAS Market:

Opera VR Player

Western Digital Corporation

Netgear Inc

Synology Inc.

QNAP Systems, Inc.

Asustor Inc

Buffalo America Inc.

ZyXEL Communications Inc

Thecus Technology Corporation.

(Note: The list of the major players will be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)