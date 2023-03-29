HDTV Supply and Blustream Partner to Bring Cutting-Edge Audiovisual Solutions to the Market

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading provider of audiovisual equipment and solutions, has announced a new partnership with Blustream, a world-renowned manufacturer of innovative audiovisual distribution products. The partnership will allow HDTV Supply to expand its range of products and offer its customers even more cutting-edge audiovisual solutions.

With this partnership, HDTV Supply will now offer Blustream’s extensive range of HDMI distribution and control solutions, including video matrixes, extenders, and splitters. These products are designed to provide customers with high-performance and reliable audiovisual solutions that can be easily integrated into any home or commercial environment.

“HDTV Supply is thrilled to partner with Blustream to bring their high-quality products to our customers,” said a Spokesperson for HDTV Supply. “Our customers demand the latest and most advanced audiovisual solutions, and this partnership with Blustream allows us to continue to meet their needs and provide them with the best products on the market.”

Blustream’s Spokesperson said, “We are excited to partner with HDTV Supply to offer our products to a broader customer base. HDTV Supply is a reputable and trusted provider of audiovisual solutions, and we are confident that our partnership will be a great success.”

HDTV Supply and Blustream are committed to delivering innovative and reliable audiovisual solutions that meet the ever-evolving needs of their customers. With this partnership, they aim to provide their customers with the most advanced audiovisual solutions in the market.

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 12,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply’s business strategy focuses on the customers’ needs come first. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators. Many products are created in house and manufactured in the USA to exacting specifications.

About Blustream: Blustream is a world-renowned manufacturer of audiovisual distribution products, specializing in HDMI distribution and control solutions. The company provides cutting-edge audiovisual solutions that are designed to meet the needs of the residential and commercial markets.

