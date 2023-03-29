Director Alessandro Noceti leading Valeur Capital in the asset management industry

London, UK, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — Alessandro Noceti is an expert in the financial sector with over a decade of experience in the credit and equity markets. Throughout his career, he has held several positions of growing responsibility in the finance industry. At present, he is the Head of Distribution at Valeur Group, an independent firm with extensive experience in asset management, investment advisory, trading, research, and real estate services. He joined the Group in 2015 as the Director of Valeur Capital and has since contributed significantly to the firm’s success. In 2019, he was also appointed Director of Valeur Securities.

Alessandro Noceti’s successful experience at Valeur Group

Alessandro Noceti is currently the Director of Valeur Capital and Valeur Securities, two companies belonging to Valeur Group. His focus is on developing appropriate fund strategies through research and market analysis. Located in London, Valeur Capital oversees the management of Luxembourg-based funds, including SIF and UCITS, and represents the core of the Group’s comprehensive asset management and customized investment products services. Director Alessandro Noceti leads the company with the primary aim of devising the most cutting-edge fund strategies, which are informed by extensive research and market analysis conducted together with the other entities of the Group. Authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, Valeur Capital is committed to upholding the highest industry standards. Four years after his arrival at Valeur Group, Alessandro Noceti was also appointed Director of Valeur Securities, based in Pfäffikon, Switzerland. As the head of the Group’s trading desk, he oversees an efficient investment platform that offers wide access to the market. Valeur Securities is authorized by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority for the distribution of collective investment schemes. Its team of traders has extensive experience in dealing with traditional and alternative asset classes and order execution, ensuring clients receive the best possible service.

The career path of financial expert Alessandro Noceti

Alessandro Noceti’s career is defined by a sound specialized education and roles of increasing responsibility. He obtained his Degree in Economics from the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, Italy, and a Master in European Business Studies specializing in Finance from the ESCP-EAP European School of Management (London/Turin), which he completed in 2007. In addition, he was a member of the Institute’s BDE Committee. He also pursued a Master in Business Administration at the ESCP Business School in London, further enriching his academic background. He started his career at Credit Suisse International in London in 2008, where he initially served as Analyst in the Investment Banking – Equity and Fixed Income Derivatives Sales Department. Later, he took on the role of Associate, where he was responsible for sales coverage for Italian retail and institutional clients. Alessandro was then appointed Vice President with oversight of the Italian Real Money sector, a role he held from 2012 to 2014. During these years, he had the opportunity to further develop his specialized skills, and in 2015 he was appointed Director with responsibility for the Italian Pension Fund cluster, which was his final professional role at Credit Suisse International before joining Valeur Group. Alessandro Noceti is a native speaker of Italian and English and he is also fluent in Spanish.