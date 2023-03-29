Prime Healthcare Celebrates Patient Safety Excellence Recognition from Healthgrades

Ontario, California, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — The majority of Prime Healthcare’s community hospitals have been recognized by Healthgrades as 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award™ recipients. This year marks the eighth year in a row that Prime Healthcare has had more patient safety excellence awards than any other health system (2016-2023), according to Healthgrades.

“We at Healthgrades strive to help patients make informed decisions about their care and are grateful for Prime Healthcare’s continued leadership in patient safety,” said Dr. Brad Bowman, Chief Medical Officer and head of data science at Healthgrades. “To have so many hospitals recognized for patient safety speaks to Prime’s commitment to delivering exceptional care for the many communities they support. Through our 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Awards, we seek to recognize hospitals that excel in providing top-quality care for their patients while preventing serious injuries during hospital stays.”

During the 2019-2021 study period, 164,592 potentially preventable patient safety events occurred among Medicare patients in U.S. hospitals.* Healthgrades found that just four patient safety indicators accounted for 74% of all patient safety events: hip fracture due to an in-hospital fall, collapsed lung resulting from a procedure/surgery, pressure or bed sores acquired in the hospital, and catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired in hospital. Healthgrades’ analysis also revealed that patients treated in hospitals receiving the Healthgrades 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award were, on average:

61.4%% less likely to experience an in-hospital fall resulting in hip fracture, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals*

52.7% less likely to experience a collapsed lung resulting from a procedure or surgery in or around the chest, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals*

66.1% less likely to experience pressure sores or bed sores acquired in the hospital, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals*

67.3% less likely to experience catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired in the hospital, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals*

“Providing exceptional care and ensuring patient safety is at the core of our mission and has been especially critical these last several years throughout the pandemic. We are grateful that nearly all our hospitals were honored by Healthgrades,” said Sunny Bhatia, MD, CEO of Region I and Corporate Chief Medical Officer for Prime Healthcare. “Recognition for delivering on our mission of clinical excellence is an honor. This recognition is a testament to the commitment of Prime Healthcare, its clinicians, and staff to delivering exceptional outcomes for our patients.”

When it comes to choosing healthcare, quality saves lives, which is why Healthgrades is committed to delivering the most scientifically accurate and comprehensive information about doctors and hospitals — with data insights not available anywhere else. To that end, it’s important for consumers to know that if all hospitals, as a group, performed similarly to the 2023 Patient Safety Award recipients, on average, 95,880 patient safety events could have been avoided. *

“Congratulations to the staff and physicians of our Prime Healthcare Foundation hospitals that received this prestigious recognition,” said Kavitha Bhatia, MD, President and Chair of Prime Healthcare Foundation and Chief Medical Officer of Strategy, Prime Healthcare. “This is a true testament to Prime’s mission of bringing quality compassionate care to communities and promoting health equity.”

The following Prime hospitals received recognition in the Healthgrades 2023 ratings: Centinela Hospital Medical Center, Inglewood, CA; Dallas Medical Center, Dallas, TX; Desert Valley Hospital, Victorville, CA; East Liverpool City Hospital, East Liverpool, OH; Encino Hospital Medical Center, Encino, CA; Garden Grove Hospital Medical Center, Garden Grove, CA; Harlingen Medical Center, Harlingen, TX; Lake Huron Medical Center, Port Huron, MI; Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket, RI; Lehigh Regional Medical Center, Lehigh Acres, FL; Lower Bucks Hospital, Bristol, PA; Paradise Valley Hospital, National City, CA; Providence Medical Center, Kansas City, KS; Saint Clare’s Denville Hospital, Denville, NJ; Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center, Reno, NV; Saint Michael’s Medical Center, Newark, NJ; Shasta Regional Medical Center, Redding, CA; Sherman Oaks Hospital, Sherman Oaks, CA; St. Mary’s General Hospital, Passaic, NJ; St. Mary’s Medical Center, Blue Springs, MO; West Anaheim Medical Center, Anaheim, CA; Alvarado Hospital Medical Center, San Diego, CA; Huntington Beach Hospital, Huntington Beach, CA; La Palma Intercommunity Hospital, La Palma, CA; North Vista Hospital, North Las Vegas, NV; Roxborough Memorial Hospital, Philadelphia, PA; Suburban Community Hospital, East Norriton, PA.

Consumers can visit healthgrades.com for more information on how Healthgrades measures hospital quality and access the complete methodology here.

*Statistics are calculated from Healthgrades Patient Safety Ratings and Excellence Award methodology which is based primarily on AHRQ technical specifications (Version 2022.0.1) for MedPAR data years 2019 through 2021 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only.

About Prime Healthcare and Prime Healthcare Foundation: Prime Healthcare is an award-winning health system operating 45 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states, providing over 2.6 million patient visits annually. It is one of the nation’s leading health systems with nearly 50,000 employees and physicians dedicated to providing the highest quality healthcare. Fourteen of the Prime Healthcare hospitals are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity. Based in Ontario, California, Prime Healthcare is nationally recognized for award-winning quality care and has been named a Top 10 and Top 15 Health System by IBM Watson Health. Its hospitals have been named among the nation’s “100 Top Hospitals” 66 times and have received more Patient Safety Excellence Awards from Healthgrades than any other health system in the past seven years. To learn more, please visit www.primehealthcare.com