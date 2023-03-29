Prime Healthcare’s Chief Experience Officer Amy Searls Receives National Leadership Recognition

Ontario, California, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — Prime’s Chief Experience Officer Amy Searls was once again selected among Becker’s Hospital Review’s “Chief Experience Officers to Know” in the United States for 2023.

Chief experience officers balance the best interests of caregivers, patients and leadership to improve and continue to deliver excellent care and patient experience at their organizations. They ensure an excellent care culture in their staff that translates into better outcomes for patients. According to Becker’s, “The best CXOs are obsessed with delivering truly patient-centered care and focused on breaking down organizational barriers to a seamless, stress-free patient and caregiver experience.”



Searls was selected among a group of leaders nationwide for her dedication to strengthening healthcare through leadership in clinical excellence, operational strategy, patient-centered initiatives, and value-based care. Searls oversees all patient experience activities in 45 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations across the country. She is recognized for her servant leadership style and inspiring others to serve with compassion and respect. In addition to patient experience, Searls also partners with others on employee engagement initiatives, including an important focus on mental health and wellness for staff and physicians.

