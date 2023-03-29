Customer Success Leader Garrett Buckley joins Pursuit Technology (makers of Acorn LMS) to Support Customer Expansion

VANCOUVER, Canada, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — Pursuit Technology, leading provider of learning tools such as the Acorn learning management system (LMS), today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the addition of Garrett Buckley as the Director of Customer Success for North America.

Buckley, a seasoned software executive with over 25 years’ experience, is an expert in the field of customer success and will report to recently added President, Keith Metcalfe.

“Garrett and I have worked together several times over the last 25 years. He is a leader in the customer success industry and is known by customers and peers for operating with a high degree of integrity and passion for seeing others succeed,” said Metcalfe.

Buckley will be responsible for presales, support, and services for North America from its location in Vancouver, British Columbia. Prior to joining Acorn LMS, Buckley led customer success teams at McKesson, Sophos and most recently as the Presales Director at SAP.

“Few leaders have executed across the customer spectrum like Garrett has,” said Metcalfe. “Buckley has led support, services and presales teams, he understands the end-to-end journey.”

“Pursuit Technology has always considered the success of our customers as a pillar to the business’s growth,” said Blake Proberts (CEO and Co-Founder). “As we entered North America, it was important to bring on a leader like Garrett to ensure that we keep our promise to customers in the North American region like we have in Asia Pacific.”

“Our North American team is assembling a world class organization. We are making these investments to get the word out about our solution and to show customers how to use the offering to inspire their learners,” said Metcalfe.

Pursuit Technology is a fast-growing HR (Human Resources) technology company. Pursuit, via Acorn LMS, takes a different view to strategically enabling HR and L&D (Learning & Development) teams compared to traditional providers. Rather than focusing on analytics after learning experience, their products use workforce planning and capability frameworks prior to any learning. By linking to a company’s strategy, Pursuit products can inform organisational capability gaps and suggest education, deliver this education, then measure the impact – proving business impact by the HR and L&D team in a quantifiable way.