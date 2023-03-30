Natural Skin Care Products Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Recent Trends by Application 2023 to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Mar 30, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Natural Skin Care Products Industry Overview

The global Natural Skin Care Products Market size is expected to reach USD 11.87 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2030. Organic products are gaining traction among a growing number of consumers, driven by the rising environmental awareness globally. Usage of organically-sourced ingredients in product formulations is anticipated to surge in the next few years as per the trends observed in skin care product consumption.

Natural skin care products are available in a wide variety of formulations to suit the requirements of a varied set of consumers, irrespective of their skin tone. The demand for herbal or natural skin care products is increasing rapidly owing to their perceived health benefits, such as lack of side effects and higher skin-friendliness. Moreover, natural skin care products also nourish the skin with vital minerals and nutrients, further propelling their demand.

The facial care segment contributed a majority of the share to become the largest division in the market in 2021. Growing skin-related concerns including acne issues, dead skin, open pores, and dull skin, mainly among millennial groups, have led to the acceptance of natural skin care products. For instance, in April 2020, Tata Harper, a natural skin care brand, launched Water-Lock Moisturizer for the face containing pomegranate enzymes and orange blossom peptides.

The e-commerce segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from the year 2022 to 2030. E-commerce retail sales are expected to witness substantial gains in the coming years on account of rising consumer spending, growing population, and wide availability of products. In addition, the introduction of mobile shopping apps for natural skin care products such as Amazon, Nykaa, Purplle, Just Herbs and the availability of safe and convenient payment gateways are contributing to the growth of the online retail industry.

Natural Skin Care Products Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global natural skin care products market on the basis of type, product, end-use, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Types Insights, the market is segmented into Mass and Premium.

The mass segment led the market for natural skin care products and accounted for the largest revenue share of 71.9% in 2021.

The premium segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2030. Premium product line offerings are the same as mass products, however, these are available with tangible and intangible attributes, such as botanical blends, which makes consumers pay more for them.

Based on the Products Insights, the market is segmented into Facial Care and Body Care.

The facial care segment led the market for natural skin care products and accounted for the largest revenue share of 71.8% in 2021. Growing preference for complicated facial care routines among women as well as men in the recent past has been a prominent reason for the segment growth.

The body care segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2030. Shifting consumer consciousness related to overall healthy skin, high brand promotions through online channels, and regular product launches have helped the segment to become in the mainstream lately.

Based on the End-Use Insights, the market is segmented into Men and Women.

The women segment led the market for natural skin care products and accounted for the largest revenue share of 77.7% in 2021.

The men segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2030. Growing awareness among males related to grooming and skin nourishment globally has been driving the demand over the years.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Direct Selling, Hypermarkets & Retail Chain, E-commerce, Pharmacy & Drugstores and Others.

The hypermarkets and retail chain segment made the largest contribution in the natural skin care products market and accounted for revenue share of over 48.1% in 2021. These stores have been focusing on offering natural and chemical-free categories set up to pique customer interest and offer them a facility to choose from numerous brands before making a purchase.

The e-commerce segment is projected to register a CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2030. Rising internet penetration amongst consumers and target marketing done by companies to reach all customer touchpoints are likely to fuel the growth of this segment.

Natural Skin Care Products Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market includes both international and domestic participants. Key market players focus on strategies such as innovation and new product launches in retails about natural products to enhance their portfolio offering in the market.

Some prominent players in the global Natural Skin Care Products market include

Procter & Gamble

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Mama Earth

Unilever

The Clorox Company

Honest Co.

The Body Shop

L’Oréal

FOM London Skincare

Bloomtown

