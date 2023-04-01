RotaChrom rCPC Platform Adheres to CGMP Guidelines for Pharmaceuticals

Morristown, NJ, 2023-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — ”The GMP rCPC is a preparative purification platform that we specifically designed for the highly regulated pharmaceutical GMP environment,” says Andras Gaspar, Ph.D., Chief Product Officer. “CPC enables you to research and produce APIs, macromolecules, nucleotides, botanical extracts and other compounds from the pilot- to industrial-scale.”

Designed for pilot-scale centrifugal partition chromatography (CPC) in laboratory environments, the rCPC platform accommodates both small and large batch sizes, operates continuously and is ideal for all types of research projects. This platform also functions as an at-line purification platform in conjunction with its industrial-scale purification unit, enabling orthogonal separation. A cost-effective purification solution, it delivers excellent throughput, purity and yield for lab-scale separation applications.

To accommodate a wider range of chemical purification applications for rCPC, RotaChrom offers custom modifications, all while maintaining regulatory requirements. For more information, visit www.rotachrom.com.

About RotaChrom

Founded in 2014, RotaChrom Technologies LLC (https://rotachrom.com/about-us/) provides cost-effective, industrial-scale chromatography solutions with its centrifugal partition chromatography (CPC) technology platforms. Delivering innovative solutions to a worldwide audience across various industries including pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and botanical extracts, RotaChrom achieved recognition in the hemp industry by setting the global standard for cannabinoid purification. Its CPC platforms enable high-purity, high-capacity, cost-effective and environmentally conscious chemical applications. With an in-house research laboratory employing world-class PhD chemists, engineers and leading business professionals across multiple continents, RotaChrom has become an essential partner in purification.

