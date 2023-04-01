RotaChrom rCPC Platform Adheres to CGMP Guidelines for Pharmaceuticals

RotaChrom has announced its rCPC platform conforms to Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) for the pharmaceutical industry, allowing the use of its rCPC purification and separation systems within cGMP-compliant laboratory and manufacturing environments.

Posted on 2023-04-01 by in Industrial, Technology // 0 Comments

 

Morristown, NJ, 2023-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — ”The GMP rCPC is a preparative purification platform that we specifically designed for the highly regulated pharmaceutical GMP environment,” says Andras Gaspar, Ph.D., Chief Product Officer. “CPC enables you to research and produce APIs, macromolecules, nucleotides, botanical extracts and other compounds from the pilot- to industrial-scale.”

Designed for pilot-scale centrifugal partition chromatography (CPC) in laboratory environments, the rCPC platform accommodates both small and large batch sizes, operates continuously and is ideal for all types of research projects. This platform also functions as an at-line purification platform in conjunction with its industrial-scale purification unit, enabling orthogonal separation. A cost-effective purification solution, it delivers excellent throughput, purity and yield for lab-scale separation applications.

To accommodate a wider range of chemical purification applications for rCPC, RotaChrom offers custom modifications, all while maintaining regulatory requirements. For more information, visit www.rotachrom.com.

About RotaChrom
Founded in 2014, RotaChrom Technologies LLC (https://rotachrom.com/about-us/) provides cost-effective, industrial-scale chromatography solutions with its centrifugal partition chromatography (CPC) technology platforms. Delivering innovative solutions to a worldwide audience across various industries including pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and botanical extracts, RotaChrom achieved recognition in the hemp industry by setting the global standard for cannabinoid purification. Its CPC platforms enable high-purity, high-capacity, cost-effective and environmentally conscious chemical applications. With an in-house research laboratory employing world-class PhD chemists, engineers and leading business professionals across multiple continents, RotaChrom has become an essential partner in purification.

T2 Marketing Communications
18 Cattano Avenue, Unit 3C
Morristown, NJ 07960
TURVEY Glen
Phone : 973 206 3090 x 201
Fax : –
glen@t2marcom.com

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution