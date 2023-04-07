Bahamas Virtual Health Care App: Developed by Mobulous Top App Developers.

Noida, India, 2023-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — No wonder virtual healthcare mobile apps are a boon to the healthcare industry. Recently, the talented and skilled developers of Mobulous created an excellent healthcare mobile app named ‘Bahamas’ for one of our reputed clients. Our team feels super happy to announce that the ‘Bahamas’ app is live on Mobulous. The app is super unique and includes numerous beneficial features for users. Our clients loved the app and gave us ratings of five stars.

Are you excited about our newly launched app, 'Bahamas'?

Introduction- Bahamas App-

The Bahamas is a mobile healthcare app that instantly lets you get trusted doctors’ services. The app has already served over half a million patients. The app is considered one of the best apps in the healthcare app development industry. Also, the app is super affordable for users.

The main motto of the app is to provide users with the best healthcare app development services from the comfort of their homes or office. The app is available 24/7 to serve the patients. The app is really beneficial for users who are staying in rural areas and require professional healthcare experts’ services. The app has solutions for over 3,00 medical conditions online.

What are the features integrated into the Bahamas app?

Let’s know the feature list of the Bahamas app-

Registration:

You need your email id or phone number for the registration process. With the email id or phone number, you can create your password and enter the app to enjoy the various services.

Easy Browsing of Doctors

Once you enter the app, you can check the complete list of doctors you want to make an appointment with.

Doctors Details

The app includes complete details of doctors. Before making an appointment, you can know about your doctors and also check their reviews and ratings.

Book an Appointment And A Time Slot

You can book an appointment with your favorite doctor from the booking page at the available time.

Choose Your Prefered Payment Method

You can choose the payment method that you want to pay the fee to the doctor. The app includes payment gateway features that allow you to pay through any mode of payment, including cash or credit account.

Additionally, you can add your insurance policy too.

Visit a Doctor, LIVE in-app Video Call

You can make an appointment and visit the doctor personally at the given time.

Also, you can make an appointment time for video chat and talk to them using your smartphone or computer. During the online consultancy, the doctor will know about your medical history, current medications, and dietary supplements to provide you with the best medical service.

Download the Prescription in Your Photo Gallery And Send the Old Doctor’s Summary

During the online consultation with your doctor, you can download the suggested prescription and send your old doctor summary from your phone gallery.

Share Reports And Chat With The Doctor

You can share your reports and chat with the doctors to solve all your queries and issues.

To know more: https://www.mobulous.com/portfolio/bahamas-virtual-healthcare-app

How to install and use the Bahamas App?

The app is available for every platform’s users. You need to follow some simple steps to install the ‘Bahamas’ app on your smartphone-

Step 1. Go to your respective App Store and search for the ‘Bahamas’ app.

Step 2. When you find the app, click on the install button.

Step 3. The installation process will take a few seconds.

Step 4. Now check the home screen of your smartphone, and you will find the app.

Finally, Create an account, choose an available time, and pick your favorite doctor from the booking page to schedule an appointment. Add your insurance information, if necessary, choose your preferred pharmacy, and at the scheduled time, use a computer or smartphone to video chat with your doctor.

The app is really incredible and has already achieved great success in the market.

For Android users: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bahamas.accessphysician&pli=1

For iOS users: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/access-virtual-healthcare-app/id1662328490