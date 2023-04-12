Alphasports tech launches the newest version of Dream11 clone script- An ultimate solution to make you a millionaire

New York, NY, 2023-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — Alphasports tech introduces a revolutionary dream11 clone script for sports betting for sports enthus. As a leading provider of betting solutions, we announce the launch of the highly anticipated dream11 clone script. This clone is customizable that allows individuals to create their sports betting platform just like the dream11 platform.

Dream11 clone app

The world of sports betting has exploded in recent times with millions of people around the world taking part in many leagues and competitions. Dream11 clone script is a customizable and scalable solution developed by Alphasports tech to launch their own sports betting app. The clone script comes with advanced features, functionalities, real-time updates, live stats, and more. Multiple sports can also be added in the clone script for the advantage of entrepreneurs.

Benefits to developing a sports betting app like dream11

Thinking to develop a sports betting business? Then having a look at the dream11 clone is extremely beneficial. These are the highlighted benefits of using a dream11 clone script for your business:

Fewer development costs

Customization

Quicker time to market

User friendly

Multiple revenue streams

Robust backend

Types of contests offered by the betting platform

Having many contests in the sports betting software like dream11 is very beneficial to attract a large user base. Here are some types of contests:

Head-to-head contest

Free contest

Multi entry contests

Leaderboard contests

Private contest

Public contest

And more,

Crucial features included in sports betting app

Features are very important in betting software or in general for any app. Here are some of the features listed below that are very important to add to the dream11 clone script developed by Alphasports tech.

Admin features

Admin dashboard

User management

Payment management

League management

Payments

Monitor transactions

Games category

Manage cash bonus

Regulate ads

Promotional offers

User features

Login/Register

Player/user profile

Choose sport

Create a team

Choose the tournament

Referrals

View contest

Social media sharing

Multiple payment options

Profile setting

Add-on features

Real-time analytics

Multi-lingual

Cricket quiz

Live scores

API integration

GPS tracking

Winner prediction

Match calendar

Push notification

Mail notification

Match highlights

Money-making module added in dream11 clone sports betting app

Revenue generating platform is very important for business owners, who want to soar high with their online betting app like dream11. Here are the revenue-earning modules included by us while developing the dream11 clone.

Advertising revenue

Commission fees

Various fee leagues

Multiple sports platform

Sponsorship fee

Merchandise

Remember these things before creating a fantasy sports app like dream11

Keeping in mind the below-listed points before creating a fantasy sports app like dream11 is very necessary. This gives you a better understanding of the app, cost factors, features, and more.

Analyze the market

Hire a service provider

Design and development

Add payment solutions

Deployment

Invest in marketing

Monitor user feedback

Why choose Alphasports tech dream11 clone script?

Alphasports tech is a leading Dream11 clone script service provider with the ultimate solution for entrepreneurs looking to enter this growing industry. The clone script developed by us is customizable and offers tools to add the sports of their preferred choice. Finally, Alphasports tech is thrilled to introduce the dream11 clone script to the market. With the simple interface, users can create their teams and participate in various sports leagues. This web3 integrated sports betting platform is scalable and handles a large number of users giving entrepreneurs the options they need to grow their businesses.