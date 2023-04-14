Healthgrades Names Encino Hospital Medical Center a 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award Recipient

Encino, CA, 2023-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — Encino Hospital Medical Center, a member of Prime Healthcare, today announced that it has been recognized by Healthgrades as a 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipient. This distinction places Encino Hospital Medical Center among the top 5% of all short-term acute care hospitals as evaluated by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting patients and providers. This is the 5th year that Encino Hospital Medical Center has achieved this prestigious recognition.

For the eighth year in a row, Prime Healthcare, one of the nation’s leading health systems, had more Patient Safety Excellence Award recipients than any other health system, according to Healthgrades.

“Through our 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Awards, we seek to recognize hospitals that excel in providing top-quality care for their patients while preventing serious injuries during hospital stays,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and head of Data Science, Healthgrades. “We are proud to name Encino Hospital Medical Center as a 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipient and look forward to their continued efforts to make patient safety a top priority.”

If all hospitals, as a group, performed similarly to the 2023 Patient Safety Award recipients, on average, 95,880 patient safety events could have been avoided.*

“Providing exceptional care and ensuring patient safety are at the core of our mission and has been especially critical these last several years throughout the pandemic. We are grateful that nearly all our hospitals were honored by Healthgrades,” said Sunny Bhatia, MD, CEO of Region I, Corporate Chief Medical Officer for Prime Healthcare and Chief Medical Officer of Encino Hospital Medical Center. “Recognition for delivering on our mission of clinical excellence is an honor. This recognition is a testament to the commitment of Prime Healthcare, its clinicians and staff to delivering exceptional outcomes for our patients.”

“People expect that hospitals will heal them and keep them from harm, and we are honored that our patients trust us to deliver safe and excellent care. We are honored that Encino Hospital Medical Center’s commitment to quality care and safety is once again highlighted by being recognized as the top 5% in the nation by Healthgrades for receiving the Patient Safety Excellence Award, 5 years in a row (2019-2023). The recognition that we have earned by providing safe and excellent care that is only found in the top hospitals in the country,” said EM V. Garcia, Chief Executive Officer of Encino Hospital Medical Center.

“This year is also the third anniversary of COVID-19, and the contributions of our hospital staff members in achieving this award are exemplary, which demonstrates their true dedication to our patients and community in delivering excellent clinical care and customer service. This recognition is part of our team’s ability to identify and meet the specific needs of our diverse community through our specialty services and programs and we remain dedicated to keeping our patients’ safety a top priority.”

During the 2019-2021 study period, 164,592 potentially preventable patient safety events occurred among Medicare patients in U.S. hospitals.* Healthgrades found that just four patient safety indicators accounted for 74% of all patient safety events: hip fracture due to an in-hospital fall, collapsed lung resulting from a procedure/surgery, pressure or bed sores acquired in the hospital, and catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired in-hospital. Healthgrades’ analysis also revealed that patients treated in hospitals receiving the Healthgrades 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award were, on average:

4%% less likely to experience an in-hospital fall resulting in hip fracture, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals*

7% less likely to experience a collapsed lung resulting from a procedure or surgery in or around the chest, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals*

1% less likely to experience pressure sores or bed sores acquired in the hospital, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals*

3% less likely to experience catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired in the hospital, than patients treated at nonrecipient hospitals*

Consumers can visit healthgrades.com for more information on how Healthgrades measures hospital quality and access the complete methodology here.

*Statistics are calculated from Healthgrades Patient Safety Ratings and Excellence Award methodology which is based primarily on AHRQ technical specifications (Version 2022.0.1) for MedPAR data years 2019 through 2021 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only.

# # #

About Encino Hospital Medical Center

Not-for-Profit Encino Hospital Medical Center, part of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, is a 150-bed state-of-the-art hospital located in Encino, California. Its multi-disciplinary staff consists of 330 physicians and 520 professional support staff. Encino Hospital Medical Center serves a diverse population and incorporates elements of urban and suburban medicine in a caring environment. It offers a wide array of inpatient and outpatient services. The hospital is consistently at the forefront of providing innovative and integrated healthcare. For more information, visit www.encinomed.org.

About Healthgrades

Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering stronger and more meaningful connections between patients and their healthcare providers. As the #1 platform for finding a doctor and a leader in healthcare transparency, we help millions of consumers each month find and schedule appointments with their healthcare professional of choice and prepare for their appointments with best-in-class, treatment-focused content. Our health system, large group practice, and life sciences marketing solutions have been helping our partners reach and engage consumers who are on their way to the doctor for over 20 years.

Healthgrades is part of RVO Health, a partnership between Red Ventures and Optum, part of UnitedHealth Group. RVO Health has the largest consumer health and wellness audience online across its brand portfolio including Healthgrades, Healthline, Medical News Today, Greatist, Psych Central, Bezzy and Platejoy which touch every part of the health and wellness journey. Each month, RVO Health helps more than 100 million unique visitors live their strongest and healthiest lives.