Get Best TMJ Treatment in Stillwater

Stillwater, OK, USA, 2023-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — We are proud to announce that we are now offering TMJ treatment for our patients. This is an exciting new addition to our orthodontic services and we are excited to begin offering this specialized treatment. The purpose of TMJ treatment is to alleviate the symptoms that may occur when a person has an overactive jaw or TMJ joint.

In order to provide these services, we require that you undergo an appointment with one of our orthodontists or assistants at our office in Stillwater, OK. You will fill out a questionnaire about your symptoms, medical history and any other relevant information so that we can determine if you are eligible for this treatment option. If so, we will schedule an appointment for you so that we can discuss what treatment plan would best suit your needs. We look forward to seeing you soon!