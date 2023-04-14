Ecosmob Technologies Offers IP PBX Solution Development Using FreeSWITCH

AHMEDABAD, India, 2023-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob Technologies offers FreeSWITCH as one of the trending technologies for its IP PBX solution development services.

FreeSWITCH is a free, open-source telephony application server used for different types of real-time communication through audio, video, text, etc. It can bring out the telecommunication potential for many kinds of devices. FreeSWITCH is popular for building various solutions like PBX Systems Softphones Class 5 Softswitches SBCs IVR Solutions FreeSWITCH is relatively more flexible and reliable than other platforms. There are some more notable benefits to using FreeSWITCH for developing communication solutions like IP PBX: High-performing solution Stable Scalable Lower costs Customizable

Ecosmob has 15+ years of experience building single and multi-tenant FreeSWITCH telecom solutions that deliver a robust performance. Their custom IP PBX solutions developed using FreeSWITCH come bundled with features that optimize business operations through telephony. 1000+ concurrent calls Multi-tenant Intercom Conferencing Call groups Flexible CDRs (Call Detail Records) And more

“Our team has thrived in utilizing the technical finesse that FreeSWITCH can achieve,” said Ecosmob’s co-founder and CTO, Ruchir Brahmbhatt. “We develop IP Hosted PBX solutions using FreeSWITCH with the main focus on helping businesses automate various business components.”

About Ecosmob Technologies:

Your preferred partner for custom software development and technology outsourcing.

Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a global leader in carrier-grade real-time communication software development services. It has been delivering novice and cutting-edge client-centric solutions by ensuring its clients can leverage the benefits of state-of-the-art technologies. This helps them position themselves in leading roles in the market. With its team of seasoned IT experts, advanced technologies, and transparent processes, the firm focuses on providing excellence while ensuring outstanding customer service.

It provides pivotal development services in VoIP solutions, DevOps, web applications, mobile applications, and VoIP Testing to offer a pool of expert developers who solve staffing & project needs. Its highly honed team of developers has a proven track record of delivering customized solutions within specified deadlines quenching clients’ expectations.

Ecosmob’s market-leading expertise and solutions power many of the world’s tier-one service providers and independent software vendors. The solutions are deployed in the global telecom, IT, healthcare, education, banking & finance industries.

