Cisdem Rolled out DVD Burner Win V2.5 with New ISO Burning Feature and Optimized Editing UI

Delhi, India, 2023-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem announces the launch of its DVD Burner for Windows V2.5.0. This new version fixes the issue of converting process, menu, crash, etc. adds ISO burning feature, and optimizes the video editing interface.

DVD Burner for Windows 2.5.0 allows users to burn 100+ video formats to DVD Discs, DVD Folders or ISO File in high quality, equipped with powerful video editing features and various exquisite DVD menus.

Edward Riley, project manager, Cisdem, said: “Now, users can create a playable disc from ISO for watching movies or videos on a DVD player. Two years ago, we introduced a plug-in that allowed users to burn ISO and DVD folders to discs, and we will gradually incorporate all of its features into DVD Burner.”

“Furthermore, Cisdem DVD Burner for Windows 2.5.0 rectifies minor issues and adjusts the editing interface in response to feedback to maximize user experience.”

What’s New in Cisdem DVD Burner for Windows 2.5.0?

Fixed the issue of the program getting stuck in the converting process.

Fixed some crash issues.

Fixed some bugs with the menu.

Fixed the issue that double-clicking to start the program fails.

Optimized the UI of the edit interface.

Added the entrance for burning ISO files.

Upgraded the underlying.

Main Features of Cisdem DVD Burner for Windows 2.5.0

1. Support burning various video formats

Cisdem DVD Burner for Windows can burn DVDs from MP4, MOV, VOB, MTS, MP3, and other 100+ digital video and audio formats. It also supports burning video sources downloaded from websites like YouTube, Facebook, etc. to DVDs and enjoys them on home DVD players.

2. Rich editing features to the source files

It offers a wealth of editing features to modify the uploaded videos before burning, such as trimming/cropping/rotating the video, adding chapters/watermarks, adjusting effects, etc.

3. Create a unique DVD menu

The program provides 30+ DVD menu templates according to different themes and occasions. Moreover, users are allowed to manually create a different DVD menu by changing any elements of the menu like background music/image, text, menu buttons, etc.

4. Preview the final look of the DVD

It designs with a preview interface for users to watch the final appearance of the DVD before burning, allowing users to go back to change the unsatisfactory setting and burn an impeccable DVD disc.

5. Burn source videos to DVD disc, DVD folder, and ISO file

It supports burning all DVD disc formats, including DVD-9, DVD-5, DVD-R/RW, DVD+R/RW, DVD+R DL, DVD-R DL, DVD-RAM, and more. It can also burn movie content to a DVD folder with VIDEO_TS and AUDIO_TS, and backup videos to ISO files.

6. Support subtitles

Cisdem DVD Burner for Windows can burn a DVD with embedded subtitles. Plus, it supports uploading external subtitles files in SRT format for people to have a better viewing experience.

7. Provide 3 different playback modes

It provides 3 burning playback modes for people to choose according to their purposes, including playing the menu and all titles in order, only playing the menu in a loop, and playing all titles in a loop.

8. Easy to use with only 3 steps

Cisdem DVD Burner for Windows is easy to operate with the intuitive interface, which needs only 3 steps to burn a playable DVD on Windows: adding files, editing the files, and clicking the Burn button to burn videos to any DVD type quickly.

Price and Availability

A purchase link for Cisdem DVD Burner for Windows 2.5.0 is available at https://www.cisdem.com/dvd-burner-windows/buy.html. There are three options to choose from: the one-year subscription for 1 PC starts at $39.99, the lifetime license is $59.99, and the business license is $79.99. You can download a free trial here: https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-dvdburner.exe.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a leading software company focusing on multimedia including DVD Burner, utility, PDF, and iPhone programs. The company is resolute in constructing proficient software that eases life and enhances efficiency. For more details and information, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/.