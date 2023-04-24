Rise High Awards Presented By ADDA In Back again on 6th May, 2023

Delhi, India, 2023-Apr-24 — /EPR Network/ — Behold! The majestic ADDA is all set to host the much-anticipated Rise High Awards, an extravagant ceremony that will honor the efforts of Management Committees for their exceptional initiatives in multiple categories. These categories include waste management, water management, initiatives outside the gate, domestic staff welfare, renewable energy, and much more.

The Rise High Awards acknowledge the hard work put in by the Management Committees and residents who generously volunteer their time and efforts to work with vendors and local governments to execute these remarkable initiatives. These initiatives are a culmination of meticulous planning, painstaking collaboration, and diligent execution. The Rise High Initiatives not only elevate the communities where they are implemented, but they also set a magnificent example for countless other communities, thus raising the bar for standards across our beloved city, state, and nation.

Launched in the year 2014, the Rise High Awards are held biennially and are the only awards in India that recognize gated community initiatives. The event will be split into two major sessions, commencing with an interactive Knowledge Sharing Session with notable personalities in fields such as Solar Energy and In-house Composting in Gated Societies.

The Rise High Awards feature a range of categories that honor exceptional achievements and contributions made by apartment associations, residents, and vendors in areas related to apartment management, community building, and sustainability. These categories encompass a diverse set of initiatives, ranging from water conservation and waste reduction to energy management and staff welfare, all aimed at making apartment living more sustainable, enjoyable, and fulfilling.

ADDA presents the following award categories for the Rise High Awards:

WATER SAVING & TREATED WATER REUSE

TOWARDS ZERO WASTE: Reduce, Reuse & Recycle

EXCELLENCE IN COMMUNITY GOVERNANCE

ENERGY CONSERVATION: Solar, BioGas, Sensors, etc.

ENABLING ELECTRIC VEHICLES

INITIATIVES IN PARTNERSHIP: Government, NGOs, & Corporates

INITIATIVES BEYOND THE GATE: Tree Planting, Lake Rejuvenation, Community Volunteering, etc.

UNIQUE GARDENING & LANDSCAPING

STAFF WELFARE

WELFARE OF PETS & OTHER ANIMALS

BEST COMMUNITY MANAGER: Male/Female

THE GOOD neighbor: Incidents of Outstanding Neighbourly Help During the Hour of Need!

The Rise High Award Agenda is as follows:

First Half Program

10:00 AM – Warm Welcome Note and an Exhilarating Dance performance from ADDA

10:20 AM – ADDA’s Jaw-dropping Presentation

10:45 AM – Announcement of Winners & Runners-up for the first 3 categories/initiatives

11:30 AM – Spintly’s Mind-Blowing Presentation

11:50 Noon – Announcement of Winners & Runners-up for 3 categories/initiatives

Second Half Program

12:45 PM – Satisfy your Hunger Pangs with a Delectable Lunch

2:15 PM – Announcement of Winners & Runners-up for 4 categories/initiatives

3:15 PM – Gear up for Fun Games

3:30 PM – Announcement of Winners & Runners-up for the last 3 categories/initiatives

4:15 PM – Heartfelt Thank you note

Our Sponsored Partners

Experts Participating

The Experts Participating are none other than the esteemed Dr. Trilok Chandr – BBMP Special Commissioner and Meera K – the Co-founder of Citizen Matters.

If you’re curious and want to know more, we implore you to visit the official website of Rise High Awards