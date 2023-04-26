Sepsis Diagnostics Market Growth Analysis, Trends Forecast by Regions and Types to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Apr 26, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Sepsis Diagnostics Industry Overview

The global Sepsis Diagnostics Market size is expected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period. The high prevalence of sepsis, the introduction of technologically advanced diagnostic systems, and increasing government initiatives are expected to propel market growth over the forecast period. Sepsis is a bloodstream disease that occurs as a result of a response to pathogenic microorganisms present in the blood. Patients suffering from this disease experience severe inflammation, which leads to prolonged hospitalization.

According to the WHO, around 30 million people are estimated to be affected by this disease every year. The NCBI stated that the largest number of this condition have been observed in the youngest and oldest age groups. Thus, there is a rising need for the early diagnosis of this disease. The WHO reported that every year, 1.2 million children and 3 million newborns are affected by this disease across the world. This has further boosted the demand for its diagnostic tools for quick results and improved patient outcomes. Increasing regulatory approval and the introduction of technologically advanced diagnostic solutions for sepsis are expected to facilitate market growth over the forecast period.

In May 2018, T2 Biosystems, Inc., a U.S.-based emerging diagnostic solutions company, received the U.S. FDA approval for its T2Bacteria Panel, intended for the detection of specific sepsis-causing bacterial pathogens in human whole blood specimens. The COVID-19 pandemic affected the growth of diagnostics products for sepsis in a moderately positive way. The worldwide spread of Coronavirus and the arising instances of sepsis among COVID-19 patients are probably going to expand the interest for fast detection, speeding up the use of instruments, reagents, and assay kits for recognition of sepsis. Pandemic-induced lockdown and other restrictions made individuals delay going through wellbeing checkups, influencing the number of tests performed and reagent deals.

The pandemic has featured the risk upon elders, who are more defenseless to complications, including intense respiratory distress condition, typically because of pneumonia, which builds the risk of creating sepsis. This has created a need for the early detection of sepsis among patients with COVID-19. Symptoms of sepsis, such as multiorgan injuries, develop in around 2.0 to 5.0% of COVID-19 cases 8 to 10 days post-hospitalization, based on the estimates of the Global Sepsis Alliance. To manage this situation, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, in May 2020, extended its partnership with Beckman Coulter for the development of a digital algorithm to detect sepsis in patients with COVID-19.

Sepsis Diagnostics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global sepsis diagnostics market based on product, technology, pathogen, testing type, end-user, method and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Instruments, Blood Culture Media and Assay Kits & Reagents.

The blood culture media product segment dominated the global market in 2021 and accounted for the largest share of more than 45.5% of the total revenue. The segment is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period.

The instruments segments are also reported to show a constant growth rate over the forecast period owing to the rising awareness among the general population about healthcare and the increasing rate of surgical procedures.

Based on the Technology Insights, the market is segmented into Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostics, Immunoassays, Flow Cytometry and Others.

The microbiology technology segment dominated the global market and accounted for the largest share of more than 48.5% of the overall revenue. This can be attributed to the fact that microbiology technology allows accurate detection and identification of microorganisms for sepsis diagnosis through the application of culture media tests.

The molecular diagnostics segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of molecular diagnostic technology due to its several advantages, such as high sensitivity, accuracy, and less turnaround time, over other technologies is anticipated to drive the segment.

Based on the Pathogen Insights, the market is segmented into Bacterial Sepsis, Fungal Sepsis, Viral Sepsis and Others.

The bacterial sepsis segment held the largest revenue share of 79.5% in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its lead over the forecast period owing to the rise in cases of bacterial sepsis, the higher occurrence of hospital-transmitted infections, and the rising number of surgical procedures conducted.

The fungal sepsis segment, although having less revenue share, is expected to maintain a significant CAGR over the forecast period. One of the major drivers of the pathogen segment is the increasing availability and the introduction of a new and wide range of sepsis diagnosis devices for pathogen detection.

Based on the Testing Type Insights, the market is segmented into Laboratory Testing and POC Testing.

The laboratory testing type segment dominated the market in 2021 with a share of more than 85.00%. This is mainly due to the fact that lab testing has greater accuracy in comparison to POC testing while diagnosing sepsis.

Clinical laboratory testingprovides an in-depth analysis of the pathogen and its drug resistance profile. In addition, routine testing of lactate levels, which are nonspecific, however, a useful marker of sepsis, is effectively performed in laboratory settings.

Based on the Method Insights, the market is segmented into Automated Diagnostics and Conventional Diagnostics.

Based on the End-User Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals & Clinics, Pathology & Reference Laboratories and Research Institutes and Others.

Sepsis Diagnostics Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The key players operating in the market are adopting inorganic growth strategies, such as mergers and partnerships, for the development of novel diagnostic solutions.

Some prominent players in the global Sepsis Diagnostics market include

bioMérieux SA

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Danaher CorporationLuminex Corporation

Bruker Corporation

Amara Health Analytics

Wolters Kluwer N.V.

Cerner Corporation

Epic Systems Corp.

Mckesson Corp.

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Order a free sample PDF of the Sepsis Diagnostics Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter