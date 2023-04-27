GoodApp Empowers South Africans with Revolutionary Home Service Mobile App, Creating Opportunities for Local Service Providers

In today’s fast-paced world, convenience is key, and GoodApp delivers just that. With just a few taps on phone, one can book a wide range of home services, from beautician and massage services to manicure and nail technology. GoodApp provides a platform for service providers to showcase their services and connect with potential customers. Service providers can increase their sales and expand their customer base while focusing on what they do best – providing high-quality services to their customers.

Safety is a top priority for GoodApp. All service providers are thoroughly vetted and background-checked before they are allowed to join the platform. The app also ensures that service providers adhere to strict safety protocols, such as wearing masks, while providing services. GoodApp takes the safety of its customers and service providers seriously, providing a reliable and secure platform for all users.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of GoodApp, an innovative platform that connects customers with trusted service providers while also generating job opportunities for local professionals,” said Prakhar Srivastava, CEO of GoodApp. “We believe that everyone deserves access to trusted and high-quality home services, and we are committed to making that happen. With our innovative approach, commitment to safety, and dedication to generating job opportunities, we are confident that GoodApp will become the go-to platform for home services in South Africa.”

GoodApp is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play. Customers can experience the convenience and safety of the platform while supporting local businesses and contributing to job creation in South Africa.

For more information, please visit www.goodapp.co.za or contact GoodApp at info@goodapp.co.za.