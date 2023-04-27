Fixed and Mobile C-Arms Market Size, Share and Growth Forecast by Regions 2023-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Apr 27, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Fixed and Mobile C-Arms Industry Overview

The global Fixed and Mobile C-Arms Market size is expected to reach USD 3.97 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Constant technological advancements in C-arm technology and the growing number of surgical procedures are the primary factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, an increase in the number of the geriatric population prone to various chronic disorders is expected to further boost the market growth.

C-arm technology has progressed rapidly with the introduction of mobile and mini C-arms. Its mobility and image quality allow surgeons to track surgery progress at any moment and identify areas for improvement instantly. As a result, treatment outcomes are better, eventually leading to faster patient recovery, further reducing follow-up operations. Furthermore, the introduction of Flat Panel Detectors (FPD) in C-arms has helped in reducing the radiation dose.

The rising prevalence and awareness of chronic diseases like neurological conditions, orthopedics, and cardiovascular diseases, which may require surgical interventions are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, a rise in the geriatric population that is more prone to chronic disorders, a growing preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures, and increasing patient awareness are also expected to boost the growth.

Leading manufacturers in the market are implementing various strategies such as acquisition, funding, and product development to expand their product portfolio and manufacturing capacity. For instance, in April 2021, Carestream Health, in collaboration with Ziehm Imaging, announced the addition of a mobile C-arm to its increasing innovative product line. The Ziehm Vision RFD C-arm is expected to expand Carestream’s mobile and fluoroscopic product offerings to benefit even more healthcare providers.

Fixed and Mobile C-Arms Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global fixed and mobile C-arms market based on product, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Fixed C-arms and Mobile C-arms.

The fixed C-arm segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 50.0% in 2021. The continued advancements in fixed C-arm technology and clinical improvements have transformed fixed C-arm applications.

The mobile C-arm segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The ability of mobile C-arms to move around the patient, achieving the best angle for a high-quality image while keeping the patient comfortable, is one of its most significant advantages.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Orthopedics and Trauma, Neurosurgery, Cardiovascular, Pain Management, Gastroenterology and Others

The orthopedics and trauma segment held the largest market share of over 20.0% in 2021, owing to the high incidence of musculoskeletal disease, and a rise in the geriatric population. Studies suggest that about one million hip and knee replacement surgeries are performed in the U.S. annually.

The neurosurgery segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The data provided by the C-arm system is important for guiding minimally invasive surgeries and monitoring outcomes. Neurosurgery necessitates a high level of attention to detail, a little change throughout the surgery might have a substantial impact on the patient’s functional and clinical outcomes.

Fixed and Mobile C-Arms Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The prominent market players focus on technological advancements and introducing advanced and next-generation C-arms to hold a strong market position. The rising demand for mini-C-arms across the globe is likely to promote the entry of new companies into the market.

Some prominent players in the global Fixed and Mobile C-Arms market include

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic

Ziehm Imaging GmbH

Shimadzu Corporation

Hologic Corporation

Canon Medical Systems

FUJIFILM

Eurocolumbus

