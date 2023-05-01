AAEON Announce the World’s First Fanless Mini PC with Intel Core i3 Processor N-series

Taipei, Taiwan, 2023-May-01 — /EPR Network/ — Converting the ingenuity of the UP Squared Pro 7000 board to its edge system range, AAEON’s UP Squared Pro 7000 Edge is the first mini PC to harness the power of Intel® Core™ i3 Processor N-series, Intel Atom® Processor X Series, and Intel® Processor N-series processors in a fanless chassis.

The first fanless mini PC to utilize the processor platforms, the UP Squared Pro 7000 Edge provides developers with the same performance boost as its board counterpart, but with a more convenient route to market. The device’s heatsink offers effective heat dissipation without the obvious drawbacks of a fan-based cooling system, opening the door to deployment in more settings, such as smart manufacturing and healthcare.

A multipurpose design, the UP Squared Pro 7000 Edge’s heatsink contains a removable section for users to access the PC’s expansion slots. This makes the installation of 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and AI expansion modules much more efficient and convenient. In keeping with the UP system range’s previous iterations, the device’s rear I/O also houses a 40-Pin GPIO for further expansion.

The UP Squared Pro 7000 Edge presents improvements across its external I/O, with both LAN ports supporting 2.5GbE, compared to only one in the case of its predecessor. Further, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port joins two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports; while two COM ports supporting RS-232/422/485 have been added across all SKUs, a feature which until now had been limited to one COM port available only on SKUs powered by Intel Atom® CPUs.

For more information about the UP Squared Pro 7000 Edge, please visit our product page or contact an AAEON representative directly.

